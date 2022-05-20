The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular in L.A. County rose into record-breaking territory this week: $6.097 on Wednesday, according to AAA. That's $1.918 more than one year ago.
We asked our readers how they have adjusted now that it can easily cost more than $50 to fill up your tank.
Mario P. of Silver Lake resumed commuting by bus to South Central despite adding an hour to his round-trip commute.
"Because I have a day job and regular evening commitments, I have adjusted my evening schedule to start 30 minutes later, so that I will not be trying to end earlier or rush too frantically."
The plus side of bus riding, Mario says, is that he has more time to read. He's also banking his savings for gas-guzzling drives to Malibu and Manhattan beach to go surfing.
John from Eagle Rock bought an e-bike to commute to Downtown L.A., where he takes the bike with him on the elevator and parks it in his office.
"I cannot recommend it more highly," said John. "No gas or Downtown parking costs. Decent workout without much sweating. It's worth all the eye-rolls from everyone. My commute is now the high point of my workday."
