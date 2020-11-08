We asked Dan Cook, owner of Gimme Gimme Records, how business is going.

How's Business Gimme Gimme Records

Gimme Gimme Records is located at 5810 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042

You can find more stories about small business in Eastside Biz Buzz -- including this week's feature on a toy factory in Cypress Park that was turned into a state-of-the-art event space.

A Note From The Publisher

Community News Matters: Support The Eastsider Fall Fundraiser

Thank you to all the readers who helped us get through the past six months by donating and becoming Eastsider sponsors. Your generosity, along with a grant from Facebook, allowed us to continue bringing you breaking news, features and extensive coronavirus coverage. 

But we still need your help. To continue producing this website, we will need to rely much more heavily than in the past on support from readers like you. For that reason, The Eastsider has launched a fall fundraiser.

Please consider giving so that we can keep the Eastsider appearing on your phone, laptop and desktop computer. We’re determined to keep you informed and connected to your community.

Please make your contribution by filling out the form below or click or tap here.

Sincerely, 

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

  • The Eastsider

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments