L.A. minimum wage taking a big jump July 1

Employers in the City of Los Angeles with 26 or more workers must start paying at least $14.25 an hour starting today -- July 1 -- under the citywide minimum wage. That’s a $1 an hour – or about 7.5% — more than the previous $13.25 minimum.

The increase is the 4th bump under the Los Angeles Minimum Wage ordinance that will eventually raise the lowest wage in the city to $15 an hour by July 1, 2021. Employers with 26 or more workers also had to begin paying paid sick leave to eligible workers under the ordinance

LA Minimum wage chart
Source: City of LA

Smaller employers with 25 or fewer workers and some nonprofits will be required to pay at least $13.25 starting today. That's $1.25 an hour or nearly 10.5% higher that the previous minimum for this group.

Next year, L.A. minimum wage will rise again to $15 for those who work in companies with 26 or more employees while smaller companies and some nonprofits will have to pay at least $14.25 an hour.

Click here for a rundown on the city’s minimum wage and paid-sick leave requirements.

