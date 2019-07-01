Employers in the City of Los Angeles with 26 or more workers must start paying at least $14.25 an hour starting today -- July 1 -- under the citywide minimum wage. That’s a $1 an hour – or about 7.5% — more than the previous $13.25 minimum.
The increase is the 4th bump under the Los Angeles Minimum Wage ordinance that will eventually raise the lowest wage in the city to $15 an hour by July 1, 2021. Employers with 26 or more workers also had to begin paying paid sick leave to eligible workers under the ordinance
Smaller employers with 25 or fewer workers and some nonprofits will be required to pay at least $13.25 starting today. That's $1.25 an hour or nearly 10.5% higher that the previous minimum for this group.
Next year, L.A. minimum wage will rise again to $15 for those who work in companies with 26 or more employees while smaller companies and some nonprofits will have to pay at least $14.25 an hour.
Click here for a rundown on the city’s minimum wage and paid-sick leave requirements.
