The Los Angeles City Council today moved forward to fund consultant services needed to conduct policy and economic analysis for an initial study on the formation of a public bank.

Councilwoman Nithya Raman said the study would provide details of what the bank would look like and lay out a strategy for its formation. A second- phase study will include a business plan and a formal application that will have to be submitted to the state, she added.

