Free meals will be delivered to 2,000 families from Lincoln Heights to Westlake who are suffering financially due to COVID-19, according to the office of First District Councilmember Gil Cedillo.

Launched Monday, the Free Meal Program is scheduled to last four to six weeks, providing a total of about 35,000 meals. Food is being delivered only within the First District.

Households interested in receiving meals must email Gilbert.Cedillo@lacity.org.

"This creative free hot meal program will provide much needed nourishment to families during these difficult times," Cedillo’s office said in a statement, "while providing greatly needed financial support to the frontline workers employed by these restaurants."

Seventeen non-profit organizations are participating, using twenty-five local restaurants. Cedillo said he is paying for the program with $500,000 in grants from his discretionary budget.

The non-profit organizations are Arroyo Arts Collective, Red Shield, Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club, CARECEN, Central City Action Committee, Central City Neighborhood Partners, CultivaLA, Pico Union Project, Chinatown Service Center, Homeboy Industries, IDEPSCA, Koreatown Youth and Community Center, LA Mas, LANI, North Figueroa Association, Para los Niños and Pico Union Housing Corporation.

The participating restaurants are Otoño, El Pescador, Maracas Café & Catering, Dino’s Burgers, La Parrilla, Plays Las Tunas, Rodeo, Golden Dragon, Burgerlords, Homegirl Café, Tierra Cliente, Antigua Bread, Huichos Bakery, Seoul Garden, BD Foods/Amped Kitchen, Papa Cristo’s, Zamora Brothers, Lemon Poppy, HomeState, Cusclateca, La Pupusa Urban Eatery, Bamboo Place, La 27 and Margarita’s Mexican.

The First Council District includes all or parts of Glassell Park, Cypress Park, Highland Park, Mount Washington, Solano Canyon, Elysian Park, Echo Park, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights and Westlake.