The child care dilemma



As California reopens businesses, working parents are prepping to head back to jobs while their kids, who probably are excited to seeing friends and teachers, are going to encounter a different set-up when they return to their familiar child care facility. That is, if their center is still operational.

Nationwide nearly half of child care providers completely closed their facilities during the COVID-19 shutdowns, according to a survey by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Of those that stayed open, 85% are operating with less than half of their usual child enrollment.

As a national industry, about half of child care facilities are at risk of shuttering their doors, according to an analysis by the Center for American Progress.

Survival Mode

“The future right now for us is how can we survive and stay open,” says Tamara Brown, executive director of the Mount Washington Preschool and Child Care Center. She also oversees two facilities in Downtown Los Angeles -- Harry Pregerson in the Federal Building and Joy Picas Development Center in City Hall South -- as well as La Casitas Verde Child Development Center in Highland Park.

All facilities were closed mid to end of March, but April 1, the two downtown centers were able to open because they support essential and government workers.

Brown continues to navigate the ever-changing guidelines. She’s had to institute regular health checks (for staff and kids), deeper than usual cleaning practices, and drastically limiting the number of children in rooms/facilities. Available spaces at Joy Picas went from 82 to now 40; Harry Pregerson 52 to 39; and La Casitas 47 to 20.

New Rules

Hours also are cut back with days structured for as much possible individual play. “The hardest thing is to keep the kids 6 feet apart," she said.

"Our whole childhood development model is to focus on their social-emotional well-being through play-based activities done side-by-side,” she explains adding her directors got very creative and “produced amazing protocols and schedules for the kids.”

So far, Brown has not had to lay off any of the 50 teachers or staff. It was dicey during April as she waited on PPE loan grant monies. Parents came to the rescue, however, paying for the month even though their children were at home and zoomed to keep in contact with familiar faces by virtually reading books and doing crafts with teachers.

Left Without Child Care

Brown knows a few facilities in L.A. County that has closed for good, and worries that many working parents may be left without child care.

“Child care is considered essential, but not the workers,” said Brown, noting that her directors and early childhood educators are well-schooled and competent but often are not adequately compensated or acknowledged for the important work they do.

So how have the children adjusted to the new scenario?

“Children are the most resilient people in the world,” Brown. “For them, everything is brand new and fun. We can learn a lot from them.”

Two new fund programs for small businesses

More economic help has arrived for Los Angeles-based micro-entrepreneurs, small businesses and non-profits that are still experiencing the effects of COVID-19.

First up, the County of Los Angeles and the City of Los Angeles, in partnership with institutional and corporate philanthropy, have created the LA Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund. The Fund will distribute $3 million in grants available at $5,000 for micro-entrepreneurs and $15,000 for small businesses and nonprofits over the course of four months. First round funding kicked off on July 6.

The Fund will also provide free coaching and one-on-one technical assistance to all applicants before, during and after the loan application process. Go here to learn more and to apply. Or get all your questions answered by calling (833) 238-4450.

There’s more help out there: the non-profit Jewish Free Loan Association is providing interest-free loans to small businesses in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Applicants do not need to identify as Jewish to qualify for a loan, but they must be a U.S. citizen and either live in or have their business located in Los Angeles or Ventura counties. Small business loans can be made up to $18,000 with two people signing and guaranteeing the loan repayment. Loans can be used for salary and benefits, inventory, equipment purchases, marketing expenses and more.

Go here to learn more and to apply.

Pandemic brings out a philanthropic response

Say what you will about the coronavirus – the crisis has resulted in a big leap in charitable giving across the country.

According to The New York Times, two recent reports show that Americans gave at a rate and a level that eclipsed donations during the 2008 recession and after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.

Donors have given $3.4 billion nationwide since the start of the year – that’s up 28 percent from last year, according to a report by giant grant-maker Fidelity Charitable. Grants to food banks and other food assistance program were up 667 percent nationally as donors continue to support local and regular charities.

Community foundations also have been experiencing big donations from March to May. A study by the Community Foundation Public Awareness Initiative reported an 80 percent increase in donations in 32 community foundations.

While there many possible reasons for the generosity, the CARES Act, which expanded the amount of cash contributions that can be taken as a tax deduction, probably played a factor in Americans opening up their collective pocketbooks.

Free legal advice for small biz

You got legal questions. They’ll give you answers.

LA Represents Initiative is a new pro bono legal assistance program that can help guide small businesses as they navigate the waters of COVID-19.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Attorney Mike Feuer have partnered with Bet Tzedek Legal Services and assembled a coalition of law firms, bar associations, and attorneys to provide free assistance to businesses that are grappling with legal ramifications as the result from the pandemic. Typical problems could include contracts and business leases, insurance coverage, bankruptcy, worker regulations and COVID relief resources and regulations.

Go here to learn more and get answers.

