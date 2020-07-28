More sheltering-at-place?



Will Mayor Garcetti hit L.A. with more stringent "safer-at-home" orders? It's day by day, but let's all do our part to mask up, keep a distance and clean those hands!

Northeast L.A. customers chill with masks and other rules



In response to coronavirus cases surging in many states, large retail chains are now requiring customers nationwide to wear masks inside all their stores. On Friday, McDonald’s joined other retailers and restaurants – including Walmart, Kroger, Target and Walgreens – with mask mandates.

Still, some customers continue to resist the restrictions and their antics (like a recent tirade from an angry woman in a North Hollywood Trader Joe's) often make for popular social media posts.

In Northeast Los Angeles, however, many small business owners have, for the most part, witnessed customers happily following social distancing, mask-wearing rules and other new protocols.

“We’ve had barely any issues here,” says Peter Berman, owner of Rock Dog and Cat a pet supply store in Eagle Rock. “We had one fellow who obviously was not like-minded about the benefits of masks, but he still came in here with one on,” explains Berman. “He says, ‘I hate wearing the mask,’ and you know what. We understand that. Because the staff and I wear them all day long. We don’t like wearing them either, but we do.”

“We try to be understanding to our customer’s needs”

The biggest rush of the day comes around lunchtime at the Verdugo Mini Mart, says Maria Malakyan who, along with husband Grigor, opened their grocery store in early March, just weeks before coronavirus brought much of Los Angeles to a standstill.

“Sometimes a customer will forget one and when we mention it, they run out to their cars to get it,” says Malakyan. Customers who don’t have a mask can purchase one at the register as well as use complimentary hand sanitizer before and after making purchases.

For those customers who are struggling financially, Malakyan will offer a free mask. “We try to be understanding to our customer’s needs.”

Still, Malakyan recalls an incident when a mask-wearing customer was upset seeing a non-mask person enter the store. “But that person wanted to buy a mask,” explains Malakyan. “And once the mask wearer realized that, it was OK. But I understand why that person was upset. We want everyone to follow the rules.”

When lining up outside on York Boulevard to pick up drinks to-go at Block Party, customers are allowing plenty of space around each other, says employee Natalie Curfman.

“Everyone has been thoughtful,” she says. “Our customers really want to know the best way to support us. It sure helps when everyone follows the rules. They have been so agreeable and that makes it easier for everyone."

Biz Buzz Asks: How’s business these days?

We asked the question of Tai Kim, owner of Scoops ice cream shop on York Boulevard.

The COVID-19 surcharge

Who’s paying for all that extra protective gear, disinfectant and Plexiglas barriers you see often at businesses big and small?

In many cases, that cost is being passed down to customers as a COVID-19 surcharge.

According to a recent report in Marketplace, the average amount of a COVID-19 surcharge is about 3 percent, and it can be as much as 5 percent. Operations such as hair salons, restaurants and even dentist offices are charging for gear like masks and gloves.

Transparency can be a small business’ friend. Business owners should avoid confusion and be upfront about the additional fees by alerting customers to what that extra money is being used for – safety for customers and staff.

Sign right here

Tools that make it easier for businesses of all sizes and shapes to adapt social distancing protocols to operations are hot commodities these days – especially when it comes to authenticating signatures on official documents. Since April, Notarize and DocuSign are thriving and prepping for next chapters.

A tool for both business and customers to digitally notarize and sign formal documents, Notarize recently raised $35 million and has seen a 400% increase in activity since the March.

Likewise, DocuSign, which also provides legitimate digital signature on official documents, recently purchased video conferencing platform Liveoak Technologies which can help verify identity remotely. Additionally, DocuSign has plans to launch a new DocuSign Notary product to add remote notarization to its arsenal.

More Fed assistance for small nonprofits

Smaller nonprofit organizations – such as hospitals, universities and social service groups – are now eligible for the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program. The revised criteria says organizations with as few as 10 employees can apply (previously it was 50). Nonprofits can apply for new loans (from $250,000 to $35 million); or expanded loans which can be between $10 million and $300 million.

Nonprofits must have been in operation for five years, have less than $3 billion in endowment and have a minimum of 60 days’ cash on hand. They also must have had a 2% operating margin in 2019, a reduction from 5% in the initial proposal.

L.A. Mask Print Project

To keep the idea of mask-wearing at the forefront of everyone’s minds, the City of L.A. teamed up with Studio Number One to develop a poster that business owners can print and display in the shop windows. The L.A. Mask Print Project is a series of colorful images that are free to download. Go here to see all the designs and hit "go" on your printer.

