Gyms and yoga studios await the go-ahead to reopen

Owners of boutique fitness clubs, yoga studios and gyms are celebrating the recently released state guidelines for reopening their businesses which have been shuttered since March 15. If the Los Angeles County health officers give the thumbs up, such exercise facilities can be opened as early as June 12.

Citing “zero income” since the shutdown, Ian Cooper, owner of L.A. K.O. Boxing Club and Training Studio in Eagle Rock calls the guidelines “awfully vague,” but explains, “it’s all about using common sense. We have been studying how other businesses are doing it. We are going to be ready.”

Cooper already revamped cleaning practices (six new sanitizing stations for a total of 12), and he’s juggling how to allow as many folks as possible inside the 4,000 square-foot gym (and small outdoor space) for workouts.

Keeping 6-feet social distancing, members will stay in one area with their own equipment during classes that will be trimmed timewise to allow for sanitizing before the next class. A class size reduction means Cooper will have to offer more classes to accommodate all members. Gone will be classes involving one-on-one sparring and two-person mid-work drills. “We’ll probably close off some of the [boxing] bags,” he says.

Cooper looks forward to bringing back employees especially the trainers who typically work part-time hours. “So many of them are in the entertainment business as writers, filmmakers and more. They see this as steady income to keep them going.”

The gym is empty at Highland Park Crossfit. Owners Jose Vidrio and Sam Solano allowed members to take equipment so they could continue their work out regiments at home. The state guidelines, Vidrio says, “are pretty much what we expected. We have been in contact with a Crossfit gym in Utah that has been open for a while. They have been giving us an idea on what seems to work and what doesn’t.”

With a bare gym, it’s easier for Vidrio and Solano to imagine how workouts could be structured for reopening, especially utilizing an adjacent outdoor space, and funneling members through designated entrances and exits. They plan to hire a person whose only job will be to sanitize and clean equipment and facilities throughout the day.

When the shutdown was announced, Vidrio and Solano expected many members would freeze their accounts, but many kept their memberships going to support the gym. “All during this time, we have been reaching out to our members through Facetime, text, emails, just to keep in touch with each other,” says Vidrio. “We can’t wait to get back.”

A Simpler Workout -- Outside

The Los Angeles City Council voted last week to simplify the process for fitness businesses to apply for permits to conduct exercise classes and activities in public spaces. Calling the current process “complicated,” Councilmember Mike Bonin wants the Recreation and Parks Department to simplify applying for permits for outdoor exercise in public parks; and creating a new process that offers discounted rates or allows deferred initial payments.

A COVID-19 Tax?

Have you reviewed your receipt from a recent takeout and discovered a line item saying “COVID-19 tax?” Well, it’s not really a tax, but a surcharge. Restaurants are finding soaring costs for supplies and food – especially meat – and are tacking on an additional amount to help offset those increases. Customers can ask to remove the charge, or pay it as a sign of support.

L.A. City Webinar Series

Accessing L.A. announced a trio of upcoming webinars to help guide businesses that may be new to how they can best interact and get the most from city services and resources. These free workshop seminars will be done virtually via Zoom.

• Overview: Doing Business With the City on June 11 from 10-11am. Register here.

• Workshop: Financial Assistance Business Source Center Services on June 25 from 10-11am. Register here.

• Navigating LA Business Assistance Virtual Network Certification Workshop Small Business Perspective on July 9 from 10-11am. Register here.

