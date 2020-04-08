April was supposed to bring new life and activity to record stores. Now almost everything has stopped.

Record Store Day - an annual celebration and sales promotion of independently owned record stores - had originally been scheduled for April 18. Now it has been put off until June 20. Stores have had to close their brick-and-mortar operations. Businesses can only struggle to stay alive.

"We’d been doing good," said Brian Flores, one of the owners of Sick City Records on Sunset Boulevard. They had been in business for fifteen years, first in Silver Lake, then Echo Park, he said. "Then everything went to zero in the last three weeks."

It’s when the bars closed - that’s when the customers stopped coming, Flores said. And when Tom Hanks got sick. Now the store can only sell online, through Etsy, Instagram, Facebook - and even there, sales are very slow, Flores said.

Yet his business still shows more life than Rockaway Records in Silver Lake - which temporarily closed not only the store, but also its online operations. The business’s phone also won’t take messages, emails to the company have gone unanswered - even orders that were placed before the shutdown will not be processed, according to the website.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

For Cosmic Vinyl - also on Sunset in Echo Park - this sudden halt comes just as the stare was about to add a coffee shop.

"An all-vegan coffee shop with food to go," said the owner, Oren Pius. The build-out was scheduled to begin this month and finish in May or so,

But instead, now they, like Sick City, are just selling online, through eBay and Instagram. Pius said he can also can also take payments over the phone - if you can reach him, and if he knows he has the item.

The L.A. Times reported that Permanent Records Roadhouse in Glassell Park had also recently expanded into food service - in their case, a bar - just a few months before the city had every bar in town close down.

Meanwhile in Hollywood, Amoeba Music had to shut down the same day that construction applications finally got approved for its upcoming new location at Hollywood and Argyle, the Times said. Amoeba sold its old location at Sunset and Ivar to a developer in 2015.

By the way, once the lockdown lifts and these stores can finally reopen, customers can expect one other restriction, a pressing problem that is not related to the pandemic: Though used records will still be on the shelf, new vinyl issues may be increasingly scarce. A fire destroyed destroyed the Apollo Masters plant in the city of Banning in early February. According to Rolling Stone, this facility manufactured 70 to 85 percent of the lacquer plates used in vinyl production.