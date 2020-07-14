How do you communicate?



Welcome to this week's issue of Biz Buzz. Do you have an app or online program that your business can't run without? I'd like to hear from you! Drop me a line and let's chat!

-- Brenda Rees, Biz Buzz Editor

Contact me at brenda@TheEastsiderLA.com

Only a text away



“We are getting busier every day,” says Eleanor Radomski, owner of Laverie, a full-service laundry store front and delivery service based in Silver Lake. April and May were scary months – Laverie lost about 50 percent of sales (“PPE really came through for us for those months”).

During the slow time, Radomski says, they “did our research, we learned all about the virus and the safety procedures we can do for our staff here but also for our customers.” They changed store procedures, especially installing strict sanitizing protocols around the folding tables, added plexiglass in work areas, and masks became standard for all store and delivery staff.

Then Laverie customers were notified about their new working arrangements. “Many of our customers are cautious about everything; we wanted to reassure them,” says Radomski. Pre-COVID, text messaging was the main methods the business connected to customers, it’s how regulars scheduled home pickup and delivery, and how others could check if laundry was ready for in-store pick up.

Texting became an even more important communications vehicle as the small business continued to reach out with reassuring messaging. “We explained our hygiene and sanitation procedures,” says Radomski. “We kept in touch with them to let them know what we are doing and how we can continue to provide service to them.”

Customers started returning in June. “The first week of June was kinda crazy,” she recalls with a laugh. “We had mountains of laundry. It’s like people didn’t do laundry at all in April and May.”

Today Radomski estimates she’s about 75 % back to normal now.

Simple messaging, transparency and a staff that listeners

“If you as a business make it easy for us as customers to engage, people will show back up at your storefront.” says Pat Nye, Regional Director of the Los Angeles Small Business Development Center.

Honest communication upfront is critical for small businesses, explains Nye who encourages owners to make sure their customers know their needs are important. Before customers head out to your business or use your services, spell out new safety procedures and options available to them. “Broadcast your rules of engagement everywhere on all platforms, website, social media, everywhere,” he says. Simple signage in your store lets everyone know your policies.

This is when staff needs to shine, says Nye who calls them “part time therapists” since they may often encounter customers who are frightened, confused and wary. “Your staff needs to be really good listeners and able to guide customers through. They are your front line. They can make your business invaluable.”

Finally, owners can consider that this may be the perfect time to introduce creative innovations. “Sometimes a small simple change in operations can make a big difference,” he says adding that numerous resources – like his organization – are out there to assist small businesses. “So many small business owners wear lots of hats and they may need help with certain aspects of their business. This is the time to reach out to keep moving forward.”

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Here We Go Again

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced that gyms, hair and nail salons, malls and other indoor facilities will have to close their doors to the public in the wake of an alarming rebound of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The order also applies to offices of "non critical sectors," meaning that many non-retail businesses will also have to close if they are not involved in some essential or critical business activity. It was only a few weeks ago that the same businesses had reopened under limited circumstances. Newsom reiterated that the state's enactment of health-restrictions was being handled with a "dimmer switch," meaning the severity of the orders can be adjusted upward or downward based on the latest virus statistics and "trendlines."

New state-wide campaign to support small biz

Free consulting, resources and guidance for small business owners are up for grabs as part of California’s new #ShopSafeShopLocal campaign that runs through the month of July. The campaign’s goal is to encourage folks to support small businesses in their communities, especially since many are making modifications to protect public and employee health. A big component of the resources focuses on ways small businesses can improve their online presence as a safer shopping experience for their customers. California small business owners can sign up for free consultations, a free digital media toolkit, and take advantage of offers from campaign partners -- Nextdoor, Google and the UPS -- on how to build an effective digital footprint. Additionally, the website will contain all the latest state industry guidance and county variances as well as links to acquiring personal protective equipment (PPE) through California PPE marketplace. Tell It Like It Is The National Institute of Standards and Technology wants to hear all about it – how the pandemic is affecting your small business. Through an online survey, this agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce wants to learn what kind of support businesses truly need and the best ways to communicate how to acquire that assistance. Survey questions also will cover innovative practices taken to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 in the face of future hazard events. Because, if it happened once…. The survey only takes a few minutes. Go on. A Digital World Survival for many small businesses may be as simple as a click away. According to a recent report by the Connected Commerce Council, 85 percent of small businesses say digital tools have enhanced their performance and are five times more likely to reach international customers because of their technological presence. About 90 percent of all small businesses believe using digital tools has resulted in innovation especially when it comes to opening up potential new markets as well as keeping customers alerted and informed. What stops small businesses from jumping into the digital pool? Access to training and education along with privacy and security concerns.

That’s it for this issue!

Keep hydrated! We will be back next week with more Biz Buzz.

-- Brenda Rees

Connect With Your Chamber of Commerce

Atwater Village Chamber of Commerce

Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce

East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce

Echo Park Chamber of Commerce

Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce