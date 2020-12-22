Hopeful Holidays?

How is your business reaching out to customers during this pandemic holiday season? What lessons have you learned? What makes you hopeful for 2021? Let me know!

-- Brenda Rees, Biz Buzz Editor

Contact me at brenda@TheEastsiderLA.com

How local artist adapted to the pandemic



When photographer Martin Cox decided it was time to revamp his website, he did what he thought at one time would have been unthinkable. “I included a shopping cart,” he says with a faux gasp about his website that had strictly been a platform to showcase his landscape photography.

The pandemic has encouraged artists like Angeleno Heights-based Cox to embrace the small business side of their calling – and many are finding a rather profitable life beyond galleries and agents.

Cox launched his website December 1 and within the first two weeks sold 14 pieces. “I’m getting quite good at selling my own work,” he says explaining that he prices his prints to be affordable but still retain a worthwhile value. Instead of offering only a few pieces at $2,000, he presents many prints that are $200. “That’s a number that more accessible to many,” he says.

Now, Cox spends time contemplating his next digital post. “I didn’t think I would enjoy this process as much as I do,” he says. “Artists are learning how to be creative with the new technology. We are all small businesses trying to find our audiences.”

Artists are responding to the pandemic by creating their own opportunities, says Kristine Schomaker, a Lincoln-Heights artist and owner of Shoebox PR. “The galleries are closed, so they turn to social media, to Instagram and Facebook,” she says. Online platforms – like Artfinder and Artsy – also introduce people to new artists they may never have seen before.

Overall, art purchases online have dramatically risen. A recent installment of the Hiscox online art trade report found that 67 percent of art buyers surveyed had purchased art online between March and September, up from 44 percent in 2019.

Artists without galleries

There has been a trend over the last 5 to 10 years of artists freeing themselves from the gallery as the only way to get recognition and sales, explains Schomaker. Artists would still like formal representation but it’s becoming easier for artists to market and sell themselves in a social media, digital world. “Plus they don’t have to give the galleries a 50 percent cut,” she says.

Graphic print artist Sonia Romero “had a few gallery shows” but this year she staged online holiday shows and “made more money this year than I did at the galleries.” The Echo-Park based artist just unveiled this month a large-scale public art piece, Hecho a Mano, located the Mariachi Plaza Metro Stop. “It was a virtual opening,” she says about the imagery that celebrates the neighborhood with realistic hands holding objects that reflect the culture – elote, musical instruments, running shoes, protest signs and more.

Romero’s next public art project involves the community of El Sereno, a piece that will incorporate inspiration from old family photos. She works on the project as she cares for her two small children; time spent on her art is about “three hours a day in the studio,” she says.

"When I had kids, I found I retreated from the world to focus on them. I was already half under lock down when the pandemic hit."

Biz Buzz Asks: How's Business?



We posed the question to Michael Baffico, owner of Rosie Bunny Bean in Highland Park.

Rosie Bunny Bean is located at 5053 York Blvd., in Highland Park

Here and coming soon -- loans and grants for small biz

There is help – and more on the way – for California small businesses that are struggling with the impacts of COViD.

Sign up for the Daily Digest Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

First up the California Rebuilding Fund is a loan program to support California’s small businesses—especially those located in economically disadvantaged and historically under-banked areas of the state. Businesses that employed 50 or less full-time employees and had gross revenues of less than $2.5 million or below in 2019 are eligible to apply. For more information and to fill out a pre-application and match with a participating community lender, click here.

The California Office of Small Business Advocate will soon be launching a $500 million grant program to underserved micro and small businesses and nonprofits up to $25,000. Funds will be awarded to selected intermediaries with established networks of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI’s) to distribute relief through grants of up to $25,000 to underserved micro and small businesses throughout the state by early 2021. The program is being created, but businesses can sign up to receive an update when it will be launched.

Finally, the California Grants Portal, launched over the summer, aims to be the one-stop-shopping website for small businesses and nonprofits to find state grants and funding opportunities. Search by type of grant or contract, field of interest, deadline for applications, and more. You can also sign up to receive notification when new grants have been added to the list.

L.A. Optimized helps small biz with free digital tools

Small businesses that need help optimizing or creating a website can check out L.A. Optimized, a new program recently launched through L.A. City that will provide services – digital marketing, maximize online business listings, increase brand presence in the land of e-commerce -- at no cost to businesses.

In addition, this program will provide grants to select creatives (photographers, graphic designers, videographers, writers, etc.) for providing creative and digital content services including branding, videography, photography, website copy, and graphic design to small businesses.

If you are a business owner interested in the program, please learn more here. If you are a creative professional interested in supporting businesses, please apply here.

More hunting rifles and fishing lures

Interest in hunting had been declining over the past few decades, but it took a pandemic for folks to revisit the sport – which is witnessing a new resurgence.

According to a recent report by CapRadio, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife reports a 10% increase for hunting licenses since the pandemic hit, and Californians have bought nearly 1.2 million annual resident fishing licenses – the most since 2008.

People are picking up hunting rifles to fill up free time or to fill their fridges and freezers with meat, says Holly Heyser, spokesperson for the California Waterfowl Association.

“[People are] getting away from the relentlessness of the doomscrolling, the bad news, how hard it is to go to the grocery store,” she said. “The beautiful thing is nature is our grocery store for many of us.”

What Heyser finds interesting about the increase in hunters is that about 14% of them are first timers. She attributes that to the socially distant nature of hunting.

Gearing up for 2021!

Biz Buzz will take next week off, but we'll be back in the new year with more stories and information for small business owners -- and the customers who support them! Happy New Year everyone stay safe!

-- Brenda Rees

Connect With Your Chamber of Commerce

Atwater Village Chamber of Commerce

Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce

East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce

Echo Park Chamber of CommerceRetail snapshots, seasonal help, shopping small businesses

Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce