The holidays are right around the corner. How is your business approaching the gift giving season? How are you ramping up or ramping down? What uncertainties are you facing? Let me know!

-- Brenda Rees, Biz Buzz Editor

Fun and games



The pandemic shutdown propelled many families to turn to toys for entertainment, distraction and the pure pleasure of play. The holiday season, however, presents unknown expectations for small independent toy retailers.

The year didn’t start out great for the toy industry. From January to March total sales were flat, reports The NPD Group, but once families were hunkered at home, sales increased 17% over the next five weeks and kept going.

Puzzles are out, crafts are in

The Green Bean in Eagle Rock just recently re-opened to the public for limited hours and days. Since March, the store – which sells both new and used items – has focused primarily on online sales through Instagram and Facebook.

“Our business changed significantly,” says Jess Castaneda who has owned the Eagle Rock Boulevard store for 10 years. Trades are now by appointment only. “We are seeing a huge increase in more gently used items being brought in these days,” she says.

Popular toys have shifted, too. “Crafts have replaced puzzles which seem to have reached a plateau,” says Castaneda. “We try to have products that can’t be found easily on Amazon. We partner with local partners for specialty gifts that are unique.”

Selling on Instagram

Annamarie von Firley, who operates online retailer Adventuretown Toy Emporium out of Angelino Heights, was considering moving her four-year business into a large brick and mortar location in Downtown Los Angeles. But then COVID happened.

Instead, Adventuretown Toy remains a 100% virtual store. There’s free same day delivery, free ground shipping nationwide and free personal shopping.

The result has been brisk sales, said von Firley, who credits Instagram as a great platform to drive sales. Currently she’s preparing to partner once again with schools; this time through virtual boutiques, where parents can get some shopping done and the schools get a percentage of the sales.

No more indoor events

The children’s boutique LaLaLing in Los Feliz used to offer music classes, invite kids to get creative on a chalkboard wall and pick a prize from a basket with every visit. That all changed when the pandemic struck.

“When the lockdown happened, I had story time on Instagram and Facebook Live, because I wanted to stay connected,” says Celine Vacher who owns the Vermont Avenue store with Kara Homsey.

Today, a limited number of customers can enter the 15-year-old store to shop.

“We tend to avoid seasonal toys that are so specific to a holiday,” explains Vacher who describes her clientele as enjoying funny and goofy items. One of the store’s best-sellers is a memory card game, “Who Pooped?” “Sure, it’s educational, but you know why kids really like it,” she says with a laugh.

Like many, Vacher doesn’t know what to expect this holiday season. She hopes there’s no return to lockdown restrictions. “If we have to close again, I’ll be back reading stories on Facebook,” she says.

Biz Buzz Asks: How's Business?



We posed the question to Rosa Beltran, owner of Clad Home.

Clad Home is located at located at 4306 Melrose Ave in East Hollywood.

Career Moves

New Board Members at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Located in East Hollywood, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles recently welcomed four new independent members — Diana M. Bontá, RN, DrPH; George H. Brown; Byron Pollitt; and Sheri Sani, CPA— to the CHLA Board of Directors.

Celina Santiago joins CASA staff

Boyle Heights resident Celina Santiago is taking the reins as new Chief Development and Partnership Officer at CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Los Angeles. Prior to joining CASA, Santiago was part of the California Community Foundation.

Helping small biz navigate L.A. Contracting with the City can be overwhelming for many small business owners, but an upcoming virtual conference can provide answers. The Board of Public Works and Bureau of Contract Administration are hosting the Accessing L.A. Rise With Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Small business owners from all industries can benefit; participants will receive project updates, learn how to navigate the Los Angeles Business Assistance Virtual Network, and about the basics of interacting with the City. Conference starts at 9 a.m. and click here to register. Free stuff for small businesses The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of ten free resources – including antivirus software and a website speed analyzer – that can assist small business owners who are relying more than ever on a digital presence to keep their doors open. Step into my …. closet Work (Study) From Home has brought on space challenges for families and roommates in tight quarters. Where to put that remote desk? The dining room table? The backyard shed? What about the hall closet? According to a recent article by the news website OZY, about 15 percent of remote workers are finding that closets offer a quiet place for study and work. Fore! For a while, it seemed the sport of golf was breathing its last gasps: Expansive greens requiring constant maintenance in drought-stricken states; dwindling interest among younger generations and real estate that could be put to better use. But then the social distancing brought on by the pandemic turned a lot of attention back onto courses which have been booming with players. This September, 25.5% more golf rounds were played than last year, an increase of about 12 million, reports Front Office Sports. Overall, it was the fifth straight month that rounds played surpassed last year’s totals. Additionally, golf merchandise sales increased by 42 percent with golf bags as the number one trending retail category on Google. Golf may survive in a post pandemic world: the number of junior golfers (ages 6-17) could increase by as many as 500,000 by the end of 2020, according to the National Golf Foundation.

That’s it for this issue!

Many small businesses are calling it quits -- but it's hard to track actual numbers. Have you heard of a small business on the Eastside that has closed? Let us know. We want to better understand how the national economics are affecting our local community.

We will be back next week with more Biz Buzz.

-- Brenda Rees

