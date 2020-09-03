These have not been good times for storefront tenants and their landlords on the Eastside. And conditions could get worse.
“It’s devastating," said Clint Lukens, from the East Hollywood-based Clint Lukens Realty. "Customers, tenants, landlords we are all connected.”
A sign of what's to come, he said, is the court-ordered sale of the Mohawk Bend building (though the Mohawk Bend gastropub business itself is not for sale; the real estate ad indicates the business is in good standing).
Of course, businesses face problems all the time anyway - especially restaurants. But things are different these days, said Eddie Navarrette, chief consultant for FE Design & Consulting, which helps businesses set up.
“Pre Covid-19, when I would sign a contract for a new restaurant location I could usually tell who would be closed within the first six months,” Navarrette said.
"The difference now is the more successful [places], and institutions are now closing. Places I would never have expected to close."
Nor is the Eastside alone on this.
Retail vacancies are up throughout the entire L.A. Basin, according to Colliers International real estate services. The problem may even predate the coronavirus pandemic, since Colliers says the end of June marked the fourth consecutive quarter of rising vacancy.
Yet asking rates on rent in L.A. county still increased seven cents per square foot between the first and second quarters of the year, Colliers said - and for that matter, construction activity has still been growing.
For restaurants, at least, something's got to give, Navarrette said.
“Most restaurants are not set up for 'to go' only models yet are still forced to pay rents as if they had indoor service models pre-COVID-19,” Navarrette said.
But rents may drop soon enough, at least behind the scenes, according to Lukens.
“Asking rents aren’t where deals are getting done,” Lukens said. “You may ask one price, but tenants have the upper hand, assuming they have a viable business to run. It may take some time but we are a few months away from seeing lower rents.”
The longer things go without improvement, though, the worse the streets themselves become, according to Navarrette.
‘Vacant storefronts allow for vandalism and crime,” Navarrette said. “The more desolate a street, the more opportunity for crime to take place. We don't really notice what small businesses do for a community until they're gone.”
