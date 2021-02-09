Pivot, Survive, Thrive?



Los Angeles County officials relaxed the Stay At Home shut down orders so now personal care services (nail salons, hair stylists and barbershops) are allowed to once again welcome customers. And outdoor dining also returns.

What employers need to know about mandating vaccine policy



Small businesses owners have another pandemic-related issue now that the COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed: Can you require your workers to get shots?

C. Edward Langhammer, Jr. a lawyer at Cozen O’Connor acknowledges there is an “alphabet soup” of federal and state agencies that will weigh in on the legalities of mandating vaccines in the workplace.

“Things are kind of muddled right now,” he says. “As more guidelines are issued, hopefully we will have better clarity and certainty.”

Langhammer shared some issues for employers to consider.

Can an employer require employees receive a vaccination?

Employers who have a legitimate business need (i.e. having a safe workplace) may require their workers to get vaccinations. Think health care providers with respect to traditional illnesses like measles and the flu. But there are nuances. Unlike traditional vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccines have only been approved by the FDA through a limited Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which requires patients be given a choice to take a vaccine with only EUA. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) – its rules apply to companies with 15 or more employees – has not said a company can mandate employees get vaccinated.

What the EEOC has said, if you are going to have a policy, is that you need to be concerned about other issues – like if employees cite a legitimate medical condition or sincerely held religious belief for them not to get the vaccine. In that case, employers have to start a dialogue about offering reasonable accommodations to let these non-vaccinated employees continue to do their job. Like work from home or perform work away from other employees.

This has to be balanced with the company’s workplace and if there is a direct threat to the workplace. Why do you want workers to get vaccinated? Think restaurants, meat packers and grocery stores, compared to businesses in offices.

Employers have to be careful about terminating an employee who flat out refuses to get vaccinated. There are non-COVID-19 laws that prohibit discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

What about OSHA and Cal/OSHA guidance?

OSHA’s recent guidance (which are “suggestions” and not “laws”) doesn’t mandate vaccines. But it does say that employers should make vaccines available to their employees. At no cost. Also OSHA has said employers have to provide information to employees on the benefits and the safety of vaccinations.

Cal/OSHA new emergency regulations require companies to have a written COVID-19 Prevention Plan, but do not mandate vaccinations.

Can you encourage employees to voluntarily get vaccinated?

Yes. Companies can offer to pay for it if there is a cost. They can also pay employees for the time it takes to go get the vaccination. Some companies are offering gift cards, water bottles and other incentives. Recently, the National Chamber of Commerce signed by 40 organizations that represent big and small employers, wrote a letter to the EEOC asking to clarify what kinds of incentives are permissible.

What should employers do right now?

Companies are advised to be very careful. Even if a company establishes a vaccine policy, it could be a long time before the vaccine is available to everyone, and you can’t differentiate in your workforce between workers who are vaccinated and those who are not.

Where can employers can the most up-to-date information?

Here’s a rundown:

Biz Buzz Asks: How's Business?



We posed the question to Greg Veron owner of Eagle Rock Home Brewing Supply

Eagle Rock Home Brewing Supply is located at 4981 Eagle Rock Blvd., in Eagle Rock

Verizon commits $10 million in grants to small businesses

Verizon launched a new grant program on February 8 that will funnel $10 million in grants to small businesses across the United States. Those in historically underserved communities are encouraged to apply for the $10,000 grant.

Administered through the Local Issues Support Consortium (LISC), these grant opportunities will help cover expenses such as rent and utilities, payroll, outstanding debt, upgrading technology infrastructure and other immediate operating costs.

Go here for more information and to apply.

Want to work really remotely? Airstream has come out with a fancy new shiny aluminum camper trailer with an office space so you can work from a campsite, your in-laws’ driveway and everywhere in between. The new Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB is a 30-foot-long trailer that converted a sleeping space to feature a desk with sliding drawers and a built-in Blu-Ray player. The accompanied office chair can slide snugly out of the way once the work day is done. The desk space is complete with internet hook-up connections and a mounting place for a computer monitor. Overhead storage areas have dry erase surfaces on doors for jotting down notes and reminders. The big trailer still features sleeping space for six people and costs $107,500. There is currently a high demand for these trailers, so be prepared. The Reality: Small businesses closures in Los Angeles A recent Yelp economic report listed Los Angeles as the U.S. city with the most business closures since the pandemic started. The report revealed there have been 15,000 business closures across Los Angeles County, with half of those expected to be permanent. In reality, that number may be even higher. Southern California is a hotspot for small business losses with some of the hardest hit businesses including restaurants, retail stores, bars, beauty salons, gyms and personal service businesses, such as nail salons and massage therapy. Women and minority-owned businesses are particularly vulnerable during the pandemic.

