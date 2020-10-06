Keeping Track of Small Businesses



Many small businesses are calling it quits -- but it's hard to track actual numbers. Have you heard of a small business on the Eastside that has closed? Let us know. We want to better understand how the national economics are affecting our local community.

-- Brenda Rees, Biz Buzz Editor

Contact me at brenda@TheEastsiderLA.com

How long can fitness centers hang on?



While some brick and mortar gyms are offering parking lot workouts and virtual classes, some fitness centers are not able to find adequate solutions to stay open during the pandemic. An industry trade group has even filed a lawsuit to force the state to relax restrictions, fearing that many gyms may never reopen.

In its suit, the California Fitness Alliance Advisory Board alleges that Gov. Newsom for unfairly targeting the industry and not providing evidence that they contribute to virus outbreaks. “Isolation is taking a physical and mental toll on people,” says advisory board member Cory Brightwell who maintains that fitness centers should be considered essential business.

But re-opening gyms has more at stake than the well-being of members; Brightwell estimates that about 10 percent of fitness-based businesses are currently facing permanently closure, adding that number could grow to 20-35 percent.

"We are starting to lose hope”

Some of the smaller, independent gyms and fitness centers have not been able to meet the requirements that would allow them to even open outdoors. And if they did, they would still face capacity and many other restrictions and regulations.

In Silver Lake, Body Builders Gym, a longstanding neighborhood institution for 42 years, has been closed since March. “We have such a limited space and a shared unsecured parking lot so outside doesn’t work for us,” says co-owner Katie Joniec who describes the Hyperion gym as a “classic old school workout facility,” where members work at the own pace or maybe with a personal trainer.

Even with government help in the form of PPP and EIDL – along with some members who are continuing their membership – Joniec hasn't been able to pay her bills; the landlord hasn’t offered any rent reduction or forgiveness. Last month, Joniec started a GoFundMe account, reaching out the community to support them while they wait for possible re-opening.

“It’s ironic, because at the beginning of this year, we were on track to have our best fiscal year ever,” she says. “It’s been a very exhausting situation. We are starting to lose hope.”

Looking to Stop the Bleeding

“Our revenue has been zero, but we hope to hang on,” says Kate Mullen who, along with husband Peter Steadman, own the Stronghold Climbing Gym in Lincoln Heights. Since it opened in 2014, the indoor gym has attracted all kinds of members, from 80-year-olds to climbing teams of neighborhood kids. “It’s a huge investment in space,” says Mullen about the facility housed in a John Parkinson-design building that features a 42-foot tall climbing structure.

Mullen is adamant that she doesn’t want to gym to reopen “if it’s not in the best interest of our members, we want them safe,” but she questions how local and state government is prioritizing which industry can resume operations or receive grants. She read about nail salons and barbershops reopening as well as a recent $10 million grant program that supports breweries and wineries.

“I’m holding out hope that Pelosi can negotiate a deal that will support all of us small businesses,” she says. “There’s got to be a way to stop the bleeding.”

Biz Buzz Asks: How's Business?



We asked the question to Nick Gallo, owner of Blue Rooster Art Supply

Blue Rooster Art Supply is at 4661 Hollywood Blvd., in East Hollywood.

How About Another Round?

Round 5 of the LA Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund opens this week, and small businesses and nonprofits can apply until Oct. 9 to receive grants ranging from $5,000 - $25,000.

Since the fund launched in July, more than $3.2 million in grants have been deployed to approximately 300 small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepeneurs.

The fund was created to fill the gap that many Angelenos face accessing federal programs because of financial, technical and/or cultural barriers. Veteran-owned small businesses are encouraged to apply as well as businesses in city and county districts that have a higher unemployment rate, lower education rate, lower median household income, and lower jobs-to-population rate. Grant winners are chosen through a randomized application system.

The Big Week for Small Businesses

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free 3-day virtual event for small businesses owners, sharing practical advice and expert insights on running and growing businesses during the pandemic.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Held Oct. 13-15, the event will also provide networking moments, breakout sessions with peers and resources to help small businesses continue to survive and thrive in new an unfamiliar territory.

Click here for more information and to register.

Food Trucks Find New Opportunities

Missing your favorite food truck lately? They may have moved to more lucrative locations.

According to an article in the National Retail Federation, many food trucks are finding new opportunities by moving closer to parks, residential areas, catered events and drive-in movie theaters. Overall, there are 24,000 licensed food truck operators nationwide that mainly cater to lunch crowds and operate at special events.

Despite the new revenue sources, food truck owners are forking over more for PPE and cleaning supplies -- pretty much on par with most businesses these days.

Who Wants to Go Back to Workplace?

Working remotely may be losing its luster for one segment of workers who are probably the most tech-savvy generation in the history of humanity.

According to an article in Ozy, a recent survey found that 77 percent of workers would like to stay at least partially remote even after it becomes safe to commute again; but data from LinkedIn shows that desire doesn’t extend to Generation Z (born 1996-2015).

The thinking is maybe the novelty of the workplace coupled with space constraints may be fueling the trend.

Tough Times for Retail Clothing Stores

Chances are, you haven’t been buying too much new clothing since the pandemic hit. That one dress shirt can do the trick for five meetings, right?

According to a new report by consultancy firm BDO, bankrupt retailers have closed almost 6,000 stores this year, with apparel retailers leading the pack.

Stores in mall have especially seen sharp declines in sales. With big-box retailers spending more money to attract online shopping, they are leaving smaller companies in the dust.

That’s it for this issue!

The holidays will be here before we know it. How is your business approaching the gift giving season? We will be back next week with more Biz Buzz.

-- Brenda Rees

Connect With Your Chamber of Commerce

Atwater Village Chamber of Commerce

Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce

East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce

Echo Park Chamber of Commerce

Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce