A taxing season



“Last year we had to navigate through some minefields and a lot of uncertainty,” said Stephanie Council of Evans Tax and Business Services Inc. in Atwater Village.

The upcoming tax season - e-filing is already opened for businesses - will be equally challenging, says Council about the complex tax laws and ramifications from the CARES Act and newly implemented CoVID 19 relief packages. Additionally, Council adds that the IRS has announced plans to increase audits of small businesses by 50 percent. “If you don’t have a tax person get one,” she urges.

Council shares some of the most common questions she been asked by clients and fellows.

• When does the next PPP start? How does it work? Am I eligible for PPP forgiveness?

The latest round has begun. If you missed applying for it or weren’t granted funds in 2020, now is your chance. The new program is open to first time applicants (aka first draws on January 11) and for those who received PPP in 2020 but need another round of funding. The new program opened January 13 and funds will go quickly. Apply now.

The SBA’s new PPP program - Shuttered Venue Operators Grant - does not have a start date but a recent SBA webinar has an informative Q and A.

PPP forgiveness has been ever changing, but forgiven funds are not taxable and the corresponding deductions are deductible on the 2020 tax return. The application to apply for forgiveness is being revised and should be available soon from your original lender.

• How can I apply for LA City COVID relief?

The City of LA continues several pandemic-related assistance grants, but the LA CoVid 19 Relief Grant is currently not available. Sign up to be notified of the next round.

A program issued by county through the state of California being administered by Lendistry ended on January 13. Go here to find when additional rounds are expected for state funds and go here for county relief.

• What will the new 1099 look like?

The new Form 1099-NEC for the 2020 tax season is similar to Form 1099-MISC. Form 1099-NEC will be filed for each individual or business to whom you have paid at least $600 for:

Services performed by someone not your employee (including parts and materials)

(including parts and materials) Cash payments for fish (or other aquatic life) you purchased from anyone engaged in the trade or business of catching fish

Payments (not gross proceeds) to an attorney

Anyone from whom you withheld federal income tax under backup withholding rules for any amount, even if it’s less than $600.

• I didn’t get the first round of $1,200 stimulus. Will that be reconciled on 2020 tax returns?

The second stimulus is hitting bank accounts and mail boxes as you read this. If you did not receive the first stimulus, it can be claimed on the 2020 tax return. If you have not received the second stimulus contact the IRS directly. Go here to check the status of your payment.

Biz Buzz Asks: How's Business?



We posed the question to Konstatin Malkin of The Rain Gutters

The Rain Gutters is located at 4724 Huntington Drive in El Sereno

Be a part of Super Bowl LVI



In 2022, Super Bowl LVI will be held in Los Angeles and your business could be a part of the action.

The Super Bowl LVI Business Connect program is a partnership between the NFL and the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee. The program aims to connect experienced, event-ready LA County businesses to compete for contracts related to Super Bowl LVI. The program especially wants to hear from minority, woman, LGBTQ+ and veteran-owned businesses through professional development, networking and contract opportunities.

Certified businesses selected for the program will be profiled in the Business Connect Resource Guide, which NFL vendors and event producers use to find local suppliers. Some guide categories include: catering, florists, hardware supplies, graphics and transportation.

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 1, 2021. For more information and a complete list of business categories, click here.

Get the business relief lowdown

LA Sanitation is holding a “LA Industry: Business Relief Webinar” on Jan. 28 from 11 am to 1 pm. Webinar topics include: government resources, loan assistance and programs that could help your business.

Space is limited so register early for this free Zoom event.

Direct questions to san.iwmd@lacity.org.

Want to start a nonprofit?

Learn the ins and outs of starting a new nonprofit, join a webinar on January 28 sponsored by CalNonprofits.

“How to Start a California Nonprofit” will be held from 11 am to noon; this interactive webinar will provide details about by-laws, filling out forms with government agencies, and fundraising among other topics.

The program is free for CalNonprofits members and $15 for nonmembers.

Click here to sign up and for more information.

Welcome 2021!

2020 was a roller coaster of a year for small businesses that are now looking forward to new opportunities and assistance in 2021. Biz Buzz wants to hear one thing that your small business wants this new year. Drop me a line and let me know how business is going -- or not going -- for you!

-- Brenda Rees

