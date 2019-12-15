A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.
Cal State L.A.'s men's soccer team went to the Division II National Championship for the first time since 1981, but fell short of winning a national championship for the first time in the program's history. Until this weekend, the Golden Eagles were the only unbeaten team in the nation, becoming the No. 1 seed. Unfortunately, the first game they lost all season was the championship on Saturday, dropping 2-0 against the University of Charleston. (Charleston's team is also called the Golden Eagles.) Cal State L.A.
A 76-year-old woman was found stabbed and strangle to death in her home in El Sereno. Editha De Leon was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3900 block of Van Horne Avenue. She reportedly had been found when her family came to pick her up to take her out for a birthday party. CBS2 said De Leon was a retired OB-GYN who liked to garden and cook. The Eastsider
A Los Angeles Police Department officer was justified in fatally shooting a robbery suspect who allegedly tried to grab another officer's gun inside White Memorial Medical Center last year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has determined. The D.A.'s office said LAPD Officer Mario Morales "acted in lawful self-defense and defense of others" when he shot Omar Magana on June 9, 2018, in a CT scan room at the Boyle Heights hospital, where the 34-year-old man had been taken after what officers believed was a feigned seizure following his arrest. The Eastsider
A 17-year-old from East L.A. who went missing from his home was found shot to death in Boyle Heights. Christian Medrano had last been seen at his home on the 4700 block of Hammel Avenue. The sheriff's department later reported that Medrano was found dead and said the death was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. The Eastsider
The artist who created the Glassellland sign is trying to secure necessary city permits as well as $4,500 for repairs in order to make it a permanent fixture in Glassell Park. Inspired by the original Hollywoodland sign the 10-foot-tall, 70-foot-wide sign now looms above the baseball field at the Verdugo Recreation Center. Many people say they love the sign (though others - on our Facebook page - do not), but it's unclear who will pay for repair and maintenance, as well as a Right of Entry and liability insurance. The Eastsider
Government and education officials announced the start of an effort to establish Wellbeing Centers on 50 high school campuses across the county, including Esteban Torres High in East Los Angeles. The centers will provide mental, sexual and other health related services to students. In partnership with with Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, they will initially provide "a full range of sexual health services one day a week" that include birth control. The agency hopes to expand to all 50 schools on a rolling basis over the next two years. The Eastsider
Speaking of Santa, St. Nick himself gave an exclusive interview, via Tim Kirk, the local filmmaker who stood in for Kris Kringle in Saturday's parade. One takeaway from the interview: Everyone is on the naughty-or-nice list -- including reporters. The Eastsider
