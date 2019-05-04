A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

The measles quarantine period at Cal State L.A. has ended, with the number of students and workers under the quarantine having dropped by early last week as they were cleared by health officials. At one point during the quarantine, more than 650 people had been told to go home and avoid as much contact as possible with others, because they might have been exposed to the measles at the university library last month. Cal State L.A. Health Watch

An unidentified man was fatally shot Friday night on the 500 block of S. Clarence Street, becoming the sixth murder of the year in Boyle Heights. The victim was approached by a man with a semi-automatic rifle who shot him, Bautista said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The Eastsider

The performer known as Maebe A. Girl has become the first drag queen in California to be elected to office after winning a seat on the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council. Los Feliz Ledger

Two dozen men and women were arrested Wednesday night for allegedly blocking streets during a chaotic evening when there was an attempt to set a building on fire and one bystander was injured. The incident began near 6th and Anderson streets when the suspects, who wore black clothes and red masks, made their way through the area of art spaces, galleries and industrial buildings, tossing around burning road flares. At one point there was an attempt to set a building on fire and one victim was injured when they were struck in the head by a stick. It's not clear if those arrested were involved in those incidents. The Eastsider

County officials are looking into creating special parking districts in dense portions of East L.A., hoping to east the parking crunch. The Board of Supervisors approved examining the possibilities, with an eye also toward creating metered parking and public lots along commercial corridors. The county Department of Public Works is also considering recommendations in City Terrace to add more red curbs and more “No Parking” signs. The board will come back in about six months to review recommendations. The Eastsider

An extensive renovation is in the works for Lincoln High School that could include a new performing arts addition and upgrades to numerous buildings across the North Broadway campus. And, unlike a similar project at Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights, this modernization does not include demolishing the school's most historically significant buildings. The Eastsider

Fenced off, damaged and surrounded by traffic lanes, it's hard to imagine Confluence Park as an inviting green space. Now the Mountains Conservation & Recreation Authority is studying how the park could spread out - like it was always supposed to. The Eastsider

Barcade -- a combination bar, restaurant and giant retro game arcade -- is debuting this week on York Boulevard in Highland Park, with 70 pinball and video games and 25 craft beers. The Eastsider

Years ago, Highland Park’s farmers market offered multiple taco vendors, a churro stand and other delicious fried treats. Now, it offers produce from eight farmers, a sushi vendor and just one stall with tacos. As the neighborhood has gentrified, so has its farmers' market. The Eastsider

4th District Councilman David Ryu wants temporary no-parking signs installed at least 48 hours before street repairs begin instead of the current 24 to reduce the chances of vehicles getting ticketed and towed. Ryu represents Los Feliz and part of Silver Lake. L.A. Times

The city says it won't share traffic information with Waze and other similar traffic apps unless they participate in a pilot program to steer drivers away from streets that are too narrow and steep, like Baxter Street in Echo Park. Curbed LA & CBS2

Attorneys for 14th District Councilman Jose Huizar no longer want to keep one of their court motions out of the public eye as they fight a lawsuit brought by one of the councilman's former employees. His attorneys provided no explanation why they were withdrawing their earlier request to seal the motion. Huizar represents Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Downtown and other neighborhoods. L.A. Times

Pop Physique, the chain of fitness studios that started in Silver Lake, has been abruptly closing locations, as many customers claim they have been unable to get refunds for classes purchased in advance. Jennifer Williams, who founded the firm with her husband, blamed lawsuits for its current problems. BuzzFeed

It took Lizzette Perez of Boyle Heights nearly 6 hours to finish last month's Boston Marathon. But Perez had a good reason for being slower than most of the pack: She was 8-months pregnant. "One doctor and my parents thought I was nuts," she said. ABC7

A marijuana dispensary in Boyle Heights was held up at gunpoint, with two of the robbers now still at large. One suspect is in custody. Police received a call at about 12 a.m. Thursday night from a pedestrian who spotted the robbery at the 3500 block of East 1st Street. Upon arrival, police saw three suspects running out of the dispensary. After a brief foot pursuit, police apprehended one suspect, who was carrying a gun and gloves. The Eastsider

Police had a stand-off with a man in an Echo Park liquor store for about 90 minutes before they finally took him into custody. It's still not clear what prompted the incident that sent police vehicles flooding into the neighborhood and an LAPD helicopter hovering overhead. At one point officers escorted residents from homes next to the LG Market in the 1800 block of Echo Park Avenue while at least one police sniper was positioned on a rooftop. The Eastsider