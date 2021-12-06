News & Notes items appear regularly -- and often first -- in our Daily Digest Newsletter. Sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox.

Housing

El Sereno: More details have emerged about Councilmember Kevin de Leon's plan to turn state-owned properties into affordable housing. De Leon wants to redevelop 77 properties into 252 affordable housing units from Moffatt Street at the border of South Pasadena to Concord Avenue in Alhambra, Spectrum News reported. Caltrans bought these properties decades ago to extend the 710 Freeway, but that plan has been abandoned. In De Leon’s proposal, 22 vacant parcels would become apartments or mixed-use housing, 40 would get accessory dwelling units, six would stay as single-family homes and three would be turned into parks. However, the city must first acquire the properties when CalTrans puts them up for sale.

Biogas plant approved

Eagle Rock: The Boulevard Sentinel reported that the Glendale City Council approved a biogas plant in that city's Scholl Canyon landfill in the hills north of the 134 Freeway. The facility will use methane from decaying garbage to generate electricity for Glendale. The plant had been opposed by elected officials from Northeast Los Angeles, including Councilmembers Kevin de Leon and Mitch O’Farrell, County Supervisor Hilda Solis and LAUSD School Board Member Jackie Goldberg.

Homicide update

East LA: The coroner's office identified the woman who was stabbed to death last Saturday as 27-year-old Andrea Ramos Garcia. Anyone with information about the death is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Political moves

• David Kim is returning to the ballot next year to try, once again, to unseat U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez in California’s 34th Congressional District. Last year, Kim, an immigration attorney and member of the MacArthur Park Neighborhood Council, came within about 12,000 votes of beating the incumbent, according to Ballotpedia. In 2017, Gomez won a special election to represent the district and has been re-elected twice. The 34th District includes Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Highland Park and other neighborhoods.

• Echo Park: Alex Gruenenfelder is another local candidate on next year's ballot. He recently announced that he is running for mayor - and is just 19 years old (unless he had a birthday since last summer). Gruenenfelder currently sits on the Echo Park Neighborhood Council, where he co-chairs the Planning and Land Use Committee. His mother is novelist Kim Gruenenfelder.

Theatre spotlight

Atwater Village: Live theater is back after a pandemic hiatus, and The Atwater Village Theatre is running four performance spaces at once. Spectrum News profiles the performance space and two theater companies that regularly share it. "Getting to know the artists and all of these companies, I think it's not really like nothing else in Los Angeles right now," said Chris Fields, artistic director of the Echo Theatre Company, "and I'm really excited to be here."

Making a move?

Highland Park: Iam8bit, a marketing and production firm, has operated in Echo Park for several years. But a reader recently spotted a new Iam8bit sign on a building on Figueroa Street in Highland Park. Is Iam8bit leaving Echo Park behind? An Iam8bit worker said the company won't have anything to say until early next year.