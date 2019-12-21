Good Evening!

It's Saturday, December 21. You can expect a partly cloudy and cool day before rain begins to fall on Sunday.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

The man who was arrested this week in connection with the fatal stabbing of a retired obstetrician in El Sereno had been released from prison in 2017. Timothy Chavira had been incarcerated for more than 30 years for the 1986 murder of his stepmother, reports The L.A. Times.

We have photos of a Mustang that crashed into the front steps of a Highland Park apartment on Friday. The car veered into a fence and building near Monte Vista and Ave 53 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, witnesses told Marni Mervis, who provided photos of the crash scene outside her front door. "The whole house shook when it happened," said Mervis. "We weren’t hurt, and the driver was in some pain but overall appeared ok."

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The intersection of Monte Vista and Ave 53 is infamous for crashes and had been nicknamed “Devil’s Corner” by neighbors, said Epstein, who has witnessed several collisions, including three in a single weekend. "It’s a 2-way stop, and is in desperate need of a 4-way stop."