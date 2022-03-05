Notebook items appear regularly -- and often first -- in our Daily Digest Newsletter. Sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox.

Hermon - The Hermon Tennis Courts have now been a center for Chicano players for nearly half a century, and LA Taco has now profiled the players and their community. Self-taught and mostly retired, players come from from as far away as Whittier and Simi Valley. “When we all worked, we used to play from five until they kicked us out,” 72-year-old Guillermo Reyes told LA Taco. “They’d say, ‘Hey you guys gotta leave’ and we’d go move our cars, then come back and play till 11.”

Eagle Rock - A 38-year-old homeless man died in his tent last month, Boulevard Sentinel reported. Gabriel Estrada was found dead on Feb. 19 along N. Figueroa Street under the 134 Freeway overpass. The cause of death has not yet been determined. According to Jane Demian of the Sentinel, Estrada had told her he grew up in Eagle Rock and attended Eagle Rock Elementary, and that his father still lived in the area. Demian said Estrada had been deemed eligible to live in one of the Eagle Rock Tiny Homes, but died just a few weeks before the homes were scheduled to open.

Boyle Heights - A ninth-grade ethnic studies class at Roosevelt High School gets a visit from LA Taco. “For me, taking ethnic studies in college just made me feel like I wish I had taken this earlier in my education journey…,” said the teacher, Jorge López. “Now, I want my students to have what I didn’t have, I want them to love the skin they are in….”

Historic Filipinotown - A new $587,000 gateway for the east end of the neighborhood will be installed and unveiled this spring, in time for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May, according to City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell. Renderings were released back in June 2020 of “Talang Gabay: Our Guiding Star” - a gold-and-jade colored gateway over Beverly Boulevard near the 1st Street Bridge, and construction began in March 2021, O’Farrell said. The Los Angeles Times reports that the gateway could bring more recognition to L.A.’s Filipino culture.

Arts & Culture Roundup

Echo Park: The designer and muralist known as Katbing has taken over a vacant Sunset Boulevard storefront and turned into a pop-up art space featuring her own work. Opening night for Katbing's Circus, featuring new art pieces, NFTs and, yes, circus performers, is March 11.

Echo Park: Smart Objects gallery on Sunset Boulevard has expanded, taking over the former vintage store next door overlooking Glendale Boulevard.

Atwater Village: A comedy about sex, intimacy, and equality marks the return of in-person performances to the Open Fist Theatre Company. Lane Allison directs "In the Next Room," or the vibrator play, by Sarah Ruhl. It opens March 18 at the Atwater Village Theatre.

Lincoln Heights: "Adobe Punk," described as a "theatrical zine with music," opens March 19, at Plaza de la Raza's Margo Albert Theatre. The interdisciplinary production features a punk rock trio squatting in a vacant house in Bell Gardens.

Los Feliz: Rockwell Table and Stage - once noted for its cabaret and Broadway-style entertainment - plans to reopen as an events venue. Blackrose LA announced they are taking over the Vermont Avenue space and holding a grand opening on March 16. Heading into the regular schedule, the venue will also be serving some food - a Sunday brunch, as well as select small plates during the events - according to Nicholas Field of Blackrose.

Los Feliz: The residents of an L.A. apartment building get too close for comfort as they are forced into tighter quarters in "Apartment Living." The play by Boni B. Alvarez opens March 12 at the Skylight Theatre. (Sponsored Listing)