A car-to-car shooting on the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near Dodger Stadium Friday afternoon left one driver with minor injuries from debris.
The shooting occurred in the northbound lanes of the parkway at Stadium Way about 3:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers who responded to the scene found the victim, who did not suffer any gunshot wounds, but sustained minor injuries from debris, and determined a car-to-car shooting had occurred, the CHP said.
After the shooting, the suspect fled northbound in a light blue Toyota, possibly a 2005-2008 Prius, the CHP said. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call Officer E. Gonzalez at 213-744-2331.
