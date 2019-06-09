A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

The leader of La Luz del Mundo, which has a large church in East L.A., has been arrested on sex crime charges. Naason Joaquín García, known as "the Apostle," has been charged along with sex crimes over a period of approximately four years in in Southern California, including human trafficking, production of child pornography, and the rape of a minor. García and his co-defendants allegedly coerced victims into performing sexual acts by telling them that if they went against any of his desires or wishes as “the Apostle,” that they were going against God. The Eastsider

A man suffered from hypothermia after going swimming in the Silver Lake Reservoir, which is off limits to the public. Officers were able to get the man to emerge from the water. He was later taken, handcuffed, into custody. "He literally could not stand up on his own and appeared to be quite weak," a witness said after police got the man out of the water. "They had to lift him to put him in a chair and take him to the ambulance." The Eastsider

A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village on Thursday. The shooting took place at about 12 pm when officers responded to reports that a man was walking around and threatening people with an "edged weapon" near Appleton Street and Edenhurst Avenue. After police encountered the man, an officer involved shooting took place. The man was struck by the officer's gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured. The Eastsider

A gang unit officer shot and wounded a man who ran from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Boyle Heights. Officers had been attempting to conduct a traffic stop near 150 North Myers Street. When the vehicle stopped, the passenger jumped out and fled south on foot. The suspect led officers on a brief foot pursuit before being shot and falling to the ground, Lomeli said. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Eastsider

The Los Feliz Neighborhood Council has launched a monthly community cleanup after the city's Clean Streets Challenge ran out of money. Los Feliz Ledger

Where are the Echo Park Lake lotus? With only a few weeks to go before the annual Lotus Festival at Echo Park Lake, the lotus bed in the northwest corner of the lake is looking relatively empty. There are some clumps of the aquatic plants on the edges but the center is primarily open water. The Eastsider

Electric, pedal-assist Metro bikes are coming to Echo Park over the summer. The bikes will be available at stations in Echo Park, Silver Lake and many more spots around town. Altogether, more than 300 electric Metro Bikes will be added to Metro’s bike-share fleet. These bikes give an electric boost, meaning riders need less physical effort to pedal around town, making it easier to climb those hills. Mass Transit Magazine

Historian Paul Ayers chats about the old Red Car Glendale Line - the electric rail route that ran through Echo Park, Silver Lake and Atwater Village until 1955. Ayers spoke of the trolley's growth and decline. "Pacific Electric was a lot about selling real estate - building lines out to places to sell," he explained. The Eastsider

Federal officials announced a $500,000 grant to help start cleaning up a former rail yard and turn it into parkland. The half-million dollar grant is a fraction of the estimated $120 million that will be needed just to clean up the toxins from the site of the 42-acre Taylor Yard River Park on the border of Cypress Park and Glassell Park. The money from the Environmental Protection Agency is one of the many funding sources the city is try to tap into to pay for the clean up and development of the park that will be years in the making. The Eastsider

A proposal to create new bus-only lanes for a new express line on Colorado Boulevard is raising concern among some Eagle Rock residents. Boulevard Sentinel

The LAPD is asking the public to help find the suspect in a felony hit-and-run last month in Los Feliz. A woman driving a dark blue Honda Accord collided with a pedestrian crossing Hollywood Boulevard just east of Vermont Avenue on May 19 at 11:25 p.m. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid or identifying herself. The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. The LAPD Central Traffic Division has now released a photo and surveillance video of the suspect. The Eastsider

A member of the Big Hazard gang was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for his role in the May 2014 firebombings intended to drive out black tenants from the primarily Latino Ramona Gardens housing project in Boyle Heights. Jose Saucedo, also known as Lil' Moe, is the first of seven Latino gang members to be sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with the federal hate crimes case. The Eastsider