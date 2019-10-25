Memorial services for L.A. Park Ranger Capt. Alberto Torres will be held this coming weekend - and Councilman Mitch O'Farrell is proposing naming naming a Griffith Park Ranger station in his memory.

Torres died earlier this month after suffering a heart attack and collapsing at Ranger Headquarters at the Griffith Park Visitor Center.

Torres worked for the Park Rangers for 45 years, serving in numerous positions, including that as of acting chief. He also reportedly helped create the citywide unit that focuses on homeless outreach and cleanup, the station reported.

"Captain Torres was extremely loved by the Los Angeles communities he served," O'Farrell said, in his proposal to rename the Visitor Center/Ranger Station at Crystal Springs in Torres' memory.

Torres, a Colorado native who graduated from Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights, worked his way up from being a parks maintenance worker to serving as a senior gardener and supervisor before joining the ranger division of the Recreation and Parks Department as a sworn officer assigned to the mounted unit.

This weekend's memorials will take place at Forest Lawn in the Hollywood Hills at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr. - with a prayer service on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Old North Church, and the funeral service on Monday, 11 a.m. at the Hall of Liberty.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl Torres, daughter Elizabeth Torres and son Brian Torres, said L.A. Park Rangers.