Homeless man in Echo Park 600

At the request of Mayor Karen Bass, the Los Angeles City Council today approved $7.8 million to fund an extended residential drug treatment pilot program for people experiencing homelessness -- though some council members continued to express frustration with a lack of details about  how the money will be spent.

The move came on a 12-1 vote, with Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez the lone "no,"  and councilmen Paul Krekorian and Curren Price absent.

