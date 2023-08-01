At the request of Mayor Karen Bass, the Los Angeles City Council today approved $7.8 million to fund an extended residential drug treatment pilot program for people experiencing homelessness -- though some council members continued to express frustration with a lack of details about how the money will be spent.
The move came on a 12-1 vote, with Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez the lone "no," and councilmen Paul Krekorian and Curren Price absent.
The 2023-24 city budget includes almost $23.5 million from the Opioid Settlement and Tobacco Settlement to fund the drug treatment pilot program for up to one year of total services. The mayor's office originally requested $23.4 million from the settlement accounts to create a program to fund longer substance use disorder treatment cycles for unhoused residents.
Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who chairs the Council's Budget and Finance Committee, said the mayor's goals are "critically important."
"We're going to go into drug addiction, mental health, even though that is mostly the county, but try to show them what can be done if we go at it a little differently to extend the time that people are getting that treatment," Blumenfield said.
He noted the budget committee went back and forth, and came to a compromise. The committee agreed to put forward a third of the money without any details, but with the promise from the mayor's office that the council would get some details moving forward.
Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, also a member of the budget committee, said she could not support the request.
"This really stems from the fact that I don't believe that we should be allocating resources to fund programs without any details," Rodriguez said. "I'm really concerned about continuing to put the cart before the horse when it comes to our expenditure programs, practically as it relates to the opioid settlement dollars."
The report, which can be read at https://bit.ly/47cp0ed, outlined background for the pilot program, including its proposed design, implementation and evaluation.
People experiencing homelessness who are moved indoors through Inside Safe, or into interim housing such as Tiny Home Villages, A Bridge to Home and Project Home Key, will be assessed for eligibility for the program.
The mayor's office will work closely with council district offices and the 16 contracted agencies/service providers managing city interim housing sites to "properly identify" the population that is "ready and willing to pursue in-patient treatment."
Participants will be provided with five treatment center options with residential beds available across the city that are state-certified substance use and mental health treatment providers that hold L.A. County contracts, according to the report.
The report indicates that treatment will last at least six to nine months through inpatient treatment -- withdrawal, residential treatment and recovery housing. Treatment centers will be required to submit biweekly reports.
Councilman Kevin de León said he would "reluctantly" support the expenditure, given that in his 14th District there's an "epidemic of fentanyl as well as meth overdoses."
"I do share many of the concerns that Rodriguez brought up with a lack of details and the consistent pattern of asking for money without so many details," de León said.
