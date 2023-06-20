Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion today seeking to identify a location to implement its first Park Block Pilot -- modeled after the city of Barcelona's "Superilla," a strategy to reduce air pollution, urban noise and traffic fatalities.
In a 10-0 vote, with council members Kevin de León, Nithya Raman, Monica Rodriguez and Curren Price absent from Tuesday's meeting, the council instructed the city's Department of Transportation to take the necessary steps to begin a Park Block Pilot.
DOT will also report back on the necessary funding and staffing resources to scale up the program citywide.
The motion introduced by de León seeks to replicate a "Park Blocks" program to create "instant public open space with substantial shade, outdoor recreation, greening and stormwater capture in communities desperate for parks."
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The city of Barcelona enacted its "Superilla" or Park Block Pilot program in 2016.
The program "transforms" residential blocks by "reconfiguring vehicle circulation," which allowed for up to 70% of the street surface area and intersections to be reclaimed as usable public space while preventing cut- through traffic but remaining accessible for necessary traffic inside the blocks, according to the motion.
"Residents inside the blocks saw an increase in civic life over the years as community members spent more time outside in their neighborhood," the motion read. "Creation of the Superilla was cost effective -- using a phased design starting with temporary installations that became permanent after public input and on site experience."
De León's motion noted that a successful program would need to be "thoughtfully designed and personalized" to Los Angeles.
For the initial pilot, priority areas will be chosen among communities that have the least access to public space, highest health disparities, high population densities and who want to participate in the program. The initial location would be within de León's District 14, which includes parts of downtown, Boyle Heights, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Monterey Hills and Glassell Park.
212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.