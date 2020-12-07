Things have gone downhill fast in just a few weeks.

A couple of weeks back, we were having dinner in restaurant patios, letting the kids loose in playgrounds and getting our hair and nails done like nothing was happening.

But then came the three-day weekends, the parties in the hills, an NBA victory celebration, a World Series victory celebration, an election victory celebration. A couple of weeks after each of these, a surge in coronavirus case numbers.

And now, the cold weather.

As a result, starting today, Dec. 7, LA falls under a new set of state-mandated regional restrictions as the capacity of hospital intensive care units continues drops to dangerous levels. And conditions are expected to get much worse.

These latest restrictions were imposed only a week after the five-day average of new cases in LA County shot up past 4,500, triggering a Targeted Safer-at-Home Order on top of the state-issued curfew from before.

New LA Restrictions

As far as LA goes, the biggest changes starting today under the latest orders will force the closure of hair and nail salons, wineries and zoos. Hotels and motels will be closed to tourists.

The number of shoppers at markets and other essential retailers will be capped at 20% of regular capacity instead of 35%. So, expect a longer line and wait to get into the market.

These new restrictions will remain in effect for three weeks.

Here's a rundown of the modified restrictions as they apply to Los Angeles:

Restaurants

• No on-site dining is allowed at restaurants.

• Drive-through, take-out and delivery, however, will remain available.

Shops, Markets & Retail Businesses

All retail businesses will be limited to 20% of their normal capacity. That applies to essential retailers, like markets.

What must close or remain closed

• Barbershops, hair and nail salons and other personal care services

• Cardrooms

• Movie theaters (except drive-in)

• Museums, zoos, and aquariums

• Wineries, bars, breweries, and distilleries

Gatherings

The prohibition here is pretty sweeping. According to the Safer at Home Order, "All public and private gatherings with individuals not in your household are prohibited."

• Drive-in movies/events/car parades require that the occupants in each car be members of only one household.

• Pools that serve more than one household may open only for regulated lap swimming with one person per lane.

• Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., people are also not allowed to engage with members of other households, except "activities associated with the operation, maintenance, or usage of an Essential Business, Healthcare Operation, Essential Infrastructure, Essential Government Function or required by law.

Religious Services & Demonstrations

• Permitted but only outdoors

Recreation

• You’re also only supposed to be with members of your own households when you go to beaches, trails, parks, golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball courts, archery ranges, skate parks, bike parks and community gardens - or pretty much anywhere else.

• These facilities can not sell food or drink to be consumed on-site.

• Overnight stays at campgrounds are not permitted

Playgrounds

• Public as well as private and school playgrounds are closed again.

Schools and Day Camps

• All schools and day camps can remain open open, under prior variances and limited occupancy. But if a facility has an outbreak of three cases or more, it should close for 14 days. Day camps are, indeed, only for the daytime, since they must follow curfew regulations and close by 10 p.m.

Offices

• All non-essential office-based businesses are to cease indoor operations but can allow employees to work online or other remote methods.

• Essential office-based businesses must limit the indoor capacity to 25 percent of the usual maximum occupancy.