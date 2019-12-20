The Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation and Environment kicked off its Christmas Tree Recycling Program Thursday while providing safety tips for the holidays.

LASAN officials said the bureau provides "environmentally friendly" options for recycling holiday trees, and it receives between 90,000-100,000 trees annually. The trees are turned into mulch rather than dumped into a landfill, and the compost is available to residents and city operations.

Residents of multifamily buildings are requested to place their Christmas trees curbside on collection day.

The tree recycle options are:

Green Bins, residents must remove decorations and the stand, cut the tree into pieces if needed and place the materials in a green yard trimming bin for weekly collection.

Curbside, residents who are unable to cut and place in their green bin may leave their tree at the curb for weekly collection.

Residents can also drop off their trees on Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Los Angeles Zoo parking lot or at the Cypress Park fire station until mid-January. Check here for drop off times and requirements at these and other locations. You can also call the LASAN Customer Care Center at 800-773-2489 for more info.

In addition to Christmas trees, holiday wrapping paper, cartons, cardboard, Styrofoam and other expanded polystyrene products, plastics and gift boxes are also recyclable and should be placed in the blue bin, LASAN officials stated.

It is illegal to place household hazardous waste, such as electronics and batteries, into the collection bins. Those items can be dropped off at one of seven S.A.F.E. Centers for safe disposal and recycling, which can be found on the LASAN website.

The tree recycling program lasts until about mid-January, according to the LASAN website