14th District Councilman Jose Huizar today said he will limit his participation in city council matters after the council president moved to suspend his role as a lawmaker amid a City Hall corruption probe, it was reported today by the L.A. Times.

Huizar -- whose district includes all or portions of Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and Highland Park -- hasn't been charged with a crime. But his home and offices have been searched by the FBI and recent court filings also indicate he's the target of federal investigators.

The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board, in an editorial posted early this morning, reported that City Council President Nury Martinez moved on Thursday to suspend Huizar from the council, "which would block him from attending meetings or voting on city matters."

An unnamed aide to Martinez told the Daily News that she sent Huizar a letter demanding he stop taking legislative action "until there is legal clarity with this federal investigation."

Huizar today said he will "limit my participation in council while working to meet the needs of my district .... I do not wish to be a distraction to the important work that is being done" in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's still not clear, however, if Huizar will not vote on the council or introduce proposals or legislation regarding his district.

City Attorney Mike Feuer told reporters this morning that since Huizar has not been charged or convicted of a crime, there is little the council can do. A council member is automatically removed from office if convicted or pleads guilty to an offense. The council can also move to suspend a member has been indicted.

"If that council member is neither convicted nor indicted, the remaining tool that the City Council has is to impose a censure on that council member under the city charter," he said.

News of Martinez's demand comes two days after federal prosecutors announced a plea agreement with real estate development consultant George Chiang, who is expected to admit his role in a "pay-to-play" bribery scheme involving an unnamed City Council member with the goal of advancing large-scale development projects. Chiang is the third person to agree to plead guilty in the continuing federal public corruption probe of City Hall.

Prosecutors allege the scheme was led by a member of the City Council and involved people engaged in bribery and honest services fraud designed to enrich themselves, to conceal their activities from authorities and the public, and to maintain and advance their political power.

According to prosecutors, the public officials involved in the scheme received cash; consulting and retainer fees; political contributions; tickets to concerts, shows, and sporting events; and other gifts in exchange for affecting the success of development projects.

His wife, Richelle, had been campaigning to fill her husband's council seat when his term expires this year, but she dropped out of the race following the FBI raids.

Following the FBI searches in 2018, Huizar was removed from all of his committee assignments, including his post as chair of the powerful Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

The council member involved in the case was not named by prosecutors, but details and circumstances revealed in court documents point to Huizar, according to the Times.

Former state senate leader Kevin de León won the March primary to succeed Huizar but won't be taking office until December.