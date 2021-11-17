Calling the program for repairing sidewalks broken like the sidewalks themselves, Controller Ron Galperin today called for a comprehensive assessment of the city's 9,000 miles of sidewalks and a program that prioritizes fixing the damaged sections instead of replacing large swaths of them.

"Tens of thousands of sidewalks throughout Los Angeles are impassable for the elderly, individuals with disabilities and pedestrians of all ages," Galperin said. "The sheer scale of the problem, combined with the city's inefficient and ineffective strategy to address it, means dangerous sidewalks aren't getting fixed fast enough. In fact, most won't be fixed for years or even many decades."

Sidewalk repairs have been completed in 2,100 sites. But another 50,000 reported sidewalk problems have yet to be addressed, Galperin said.

Galperin called for the program to be revamped and issued recommendations to the City Council in an audit titled "Repairing L.A.'s Broken Sidewalk Strategy."

In the last five years, the city has received more than 1,700 claims and 1,020 lawsuits for sidewalk injuries. It has paid more than $35 million in settlements, including $12 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year alone.

Consideration of a potential sidewalk assessment came amid policy discussions in 2016, when Los Angeles settled a disability rights lawsuit. As part of the Willits settlement, the city agreed to spend $1.37 billion over three decades to address its broken sidewalks, inaccessible curb ramps and other barriers in the pedestrian right-of-way.

The City Council also adopted a "fix and release" policy in 2016, in which the city repairs sidewalks and then turns the responsibility over to the owners of adjacent properties along with a limited warranty. Under that policy, the city remains liable for sidewalk injuries under state law, but it can enforce the property owner's responsibility to maintain the sidewalks.

Moving forward, Galperin recommended that the City Council:

• Amend the municipal code to include new sidewalk inspection criteria that identifies significant defects in need of repair, instead of assessing entire parcels for compliance with accessibility standards;

• Change the prioritization guidance to include sidewalks other than those near city facilities for repair;

• Exercise discretion so that more sidewalk repairs can move forward and minimize the need for extensive pre-construction processes;

• Expand the Bureau of Street Services' capacity to provide quicker short-term responses to sidewalk problems reported by the public;

• Implement long-term solutions jointly with the settlement's sidewalk repair program;

• Invest in a citywide condition assessment of all sidewalks and curb ramps to identify locations that need urgent fixes and help the city meet its ADA obligations; and

• Pursue funding to address the mounting backlog of sidewalk requests.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who chairs the Public Works Committee, joined Galperin to call for a new strategy. He said the city should position itself to receive federal funding through the newly passed infrastructure bill.