A day of moderate temperatures is in store for Los Angeles today on the eve of a wet and cool weekend marked by rain, snow and strong gusty winds, forecasters said.

Mostly cloudy skies were forecast in L.A. County today, along with highs of 66 degrees on Mount Wilson; 71 at LAX; 72 in Long Beach and Avalon; 74 in Downtown L.A. and Burbank; 75 in San Gabriel; 76 in Woodland Hills; 77 in Lancaster; and 78 in Palmdale.

On Saturday, highs will fall to the high 50s and low 60s amid rain, with snow expected on Mount Wilson along with highs in the low 40s, followed on Sunday by highs similar to Saturday's, plus showers. Sunny skies will return Monday and a slow warming trend will get underway.

The NWS forecast between a 10th and a quarter-inch of rain in most locations this weekend and a half-inch in the mountains and foothills.

The NWS this morning issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 9 Friday evening until 10 Sunday night in the San Gabriel Mountains in both L.A. and Ventura Counties.

It forecast snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches above 6,000 feet, though it will be 6 to 9 inches in places. A dusting that could produce 1-inch accumulation is possible between 4,000 to 5,000 feet, including the Grapevine portion of Interstate 5, amid wind gusts of 40-45 miles per hour, said the NWS.

Roadways that may be affected by accumulating snow and gusty winds include Highway 33 in Ventura County and Interstate 5 and Angeles Crest Highway in L.A. County, the NWS warned.

Forecasters attributed the expected inclement weather to a low- pressure system out of the Pacific.

Along the L.A. County coastline, a high surf advisory will go into effect at 4 pm., lasting to 4 p.m. Sunday, the NWS said. The surf will reach 3 to 6 feet in height, and a high risk of rip currents will exist, according to the NWS. Similar conditions will prevail Saturday, although the surf is expected to reach a height of 5 to 8 feet at west-facing beaches.

Off the coast, a gale watch will be in effect from Friday afternoon to late Friday evening amid winds of 20 to 35 knotts, gusts of 40 and 45 knotts, and combined seas of 7-10 feet when wind strength is at its most severe, forecasters said.

"Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions," urged an NWS statement. "Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions."

Additionally, a small craft advisory will be in force until 9 p.m. in San Luis Obispo County, serving to warn inexperienced sailors to stay out of the water, especially in small vessels.

Check the Eastsider Weather Center for the latest updated local forecast.