Organizers of the long-running E3 video game conference, which annually attracts thousands of gamers, developers and tech companies to the Los Angeles Convention Center, confirmed today that this year's event has been scrubbed due to coronavirus concerns.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo had been scheduled for June 9-11.

"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation," according to a statement from the event organizers. "We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today.

"Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds. We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020."

The E3 event is used by companies unveil upcoming game releases and upgrades in gaming consoles.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Cancellation of the event follows other events that have been scrubbed or postponed, in recent days, including the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, which was pushed from its usual April timeframe to October, and RuPaul's DragCon LA 2020, which had been scheduled for May at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The city of Duarte has canceled its 16th annual Cesar Chavez Community Project Day event, which was scheduled for March 28. Cal State Long Beach's 50th annual Puvungna Pow Wow, a Native American cultural event scheduled for this weekend, was also canceled.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee canceled plans for its 2020 Team USA Media Summit in downtown Los Angeles over concerns about the virus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to limit any potential exposure to the coronavirus, COVID-19, by Team USA athletes, members of the media, staff and volunteers, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Team USA Media Summit," Luella Chavez D'Angelo, USOPC chief communications and marketing officer, said in a statement. "We are already at work exploring ways to recreate, or find new, opportunities for athletes and media -- be they in-person or remote. We thank all who had planned to attend for their interest, support and understanding."

The Muslim Public Affairs Council announced earlier that it was postponing its 29th annual Media Awards ceremony, which was set for April 6, although a venue had not yet been determined.

The California Charter School Association also canceled its annual conference, which was scheduled for March 16-19 in Long Beach, also due to the coronavirus.