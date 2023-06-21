Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
City Councilman Curren Price called on his colleagues today to allow him to remain on the body while he fights criminal charges, ahead of Friday's decision by a council committee on his possible suspension.
"Until I have had an opportunity to address the charges in court, it is inappropriate for the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee to recommend my suspension from the City Council," Price wrote in a statement released today. "While I respect that Council President Krekorian has to take any allegations against a member of the Council seriously, I am presumed innocent, as indeed I am, and the best way to protect the voices and concerns of those in my District is to allow me and my dedicated staff to continue to serve the needs of District 9," the statement concluded.
Price was charged with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest June 13, and the following day he stepped down from the position of council president pro tempore and from his committee assignments.
Krekorian last week introduced a motion to begin the process of possibly suspending Price from the council. The decision will first head to the council's Rules Committee on Friday at 1 p.m., with any recommendations that come from that panel heading to full council next week.
Price, 72, has represented the Ninth District, which includes most of South Los Angeles and the western part of downtown Los Angeles, since 2013. He previously served in the state Assembly and state Senate.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has said that the charges against Price are the "result of a thorough investigation into allegation of public corruption."
The charges allege that Price cast votes on projects involving developers with ties to his wife's consulting firm. He's also accused of embezzling money by having the city cover medical insurance premiums for his now-wife, even though Price was still married to his first wife at the time.
Price is the latest Los Angeles city official to fall into legal or political turmoil. Former council members Jose Huizar and Mitch Englander have both pleaded guilty to federal charges in recent years, while Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas was convicted earlier this year of federal charges for trading votes during his time on the county Board of Supervisors in exchange for benefits provided by USC to his son.
Former City Council President Nury Martinez resigned last year after being caught on tape in a racially charged conversation with two other council members and a county labor official discussing the council's redistricting process.
