After slightly cooler temperatures offered a brief ease in the heat wave that's been baking Southern California, the mercury is expected to tick up again today -- with even hotter conditions returning by later in the week.
Tuesday's temperatures backed off from their recent toasty levels, enabling excessive heat warnings that have gripped the area for the past few days to be canceled.
But forecasters expect temps to inch upward again today, with "a little better warming on Thursday, especially in the valleys, where the weaker onshore push from the south will reduce the effects of the afternoon sea breeze."
Another potentially dangerous heat wave is expected to arrive in Southern California by the end of the week, sending temperatures into triple digits again through the weekend.
In anticipation of the expected rising temps, the NWS issued an excessive heat watch that will be in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening in the Santa Clarita, San Gabriel, Antelope and San Fernando valleys, along with the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area, San Gabriel Mountains, Calabasas, Antelope Valley foothills and the 5 and 14 Freeway corridors.
Forecasters said "dangerously hot conditions" will be possible, "with temperatures up to 110 possible for interior valleys, mountains and deserts and up to 105 possible for coastal valleys."
Forecasters said elevated fire weather conditions will continue through next weekend in the interior valleys, lower mountains and deserts, with brief critical fire weather conditions across the Antelope Valley and foothills.
In addition, the South Coast Air Quality Management District on Tuesday extended an ozone advisory for much of the South Coast Air Basin and Coachella Valley. The advisory -- which had been scheduled to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday -- now will run through 8 p.m. Saturday.
According to an AQMD statement, "Over the past few days, Air Quality Index (AQI) levels have reached Unhealthy in most inland areas and Very Unhealthy in some localized areas due to a prolonged heat wave."
AQI will likely reach unhealthy or worse in inland areas of the South Coast Air Basin and in the Coachella Valley in the afternoon and early evening hours through Saturday, the agency said.
Cooling centers have been opened across Los Angeles for those with no access to air conditioning. Angelenos can find a nearby cooling spot using the city's Cool Spots LA App at bit.ly/CoolSpotsLA.
Most centers are served by one or more LA Department of Transportation Dash and Metro bus lines. Details are available at https://emergency.lacity.gov.
Information on Los Angeles County cooling centers can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/cooling-centers-copy-copy/.
