A bus of migrants from Texas arrived early Tuesday evening at Union Station, the second in six days and fourth to come to Los Angeles since June 14, Mayor Karen Bass' office reported.
"The city has continued to work with city departments, the county, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year," Zach Seidl, Bass' director of communications said in a statement.
"As we have before, when we became aware of the bus Monday, we activated our plan."
The bus arrived around 6:30 p.m., Seidl said.
It was not announced how many people were on the bus.
The first bus of migrants arrived on June 14.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently proclaimed his state's border region "overrun" and hinted that more shipments of immigrants could follow.
In June, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a motion directing the city to draft a "Sanctuary City" ordinance that, when passed, would prohibit any city resources, property or personnel from being utilized for any federal immigration enforcement.
Update: The bus that arrived Tuesday evening carried 41 people, 6 of whom are children, according to the mayor's office. Those on board are originally from Venezuela, Honduras, Haiti, Brazil, Chile, Guatemala, China and Colombia.
