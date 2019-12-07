Good Morning!
It's Saturday, December 7. Expect a gray and damp day, with the chance of showers increasing in the late afternoon and into the evening.
Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:
The Griffith Parkline, the free weekend shuttle service, will start rolling today across the city's largest park, with stops at the Griffith Observatory, L.A. Zoo and numerous other spots.
Ivanhoe Elementary is mourning the death of crossing guard Robert Torres. Principal Lynda M. Rescia, in a recent email to parents, said Torres had worked at the Silver Lake school for 15 years. "There was never a morning when he did not take his responsibilities seriously, always with a smile," she said.
Officials from the L.A. County Public Works Department will be in City Terrace today to answer questions about a project to extract and treat methane gas emitted from the dormant Cogen Landfill. The landfill is in neighboring Monterey Park but two monitoring wells would be located in City Terrace. Here's more information about the Eastern Hills Landfills.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 am at a new playground for the Rose Hill Park in El Sereno. The new playground and a new heating and air conditioning system for the Rose Hill Recreation Center were funded in part by a $200,000 federal grant secured by Council District 14.
