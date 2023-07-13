The SAG-AFTRA actors strike will officially get underway at midnight, with the union announcing today that its National Board has voted unanimously to issue a strike order to have members walk off the job.
SAG-AFTRA members are expected to be on the picket lines outside studios Friday morning, joining the Writers Guild of America, which is in the 11th week of its own walkout against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
Thursday's announcement -- made jointly by union President Fran Drescher and union National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland -- follows the midnight Thursday expiration of the union's contract with the AMPTP, and the breakdown of talks.
"It came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads," an angry Drescher said during a Thursday news conference at SAG-AFTRA headquarters.
"But we had no choice. We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things.
"How they plead poverty, that they're losing money left and right, when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to the CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment."
Drescher went on to say, that "at some point, the gig is up -- you cannot keep being dwindled and marginalized and disrespected and dishonored.
"It weighed heavy on us," she added. "But at some point, you have to say no, we're not going to take this anymore. You people are crazy. What are you doing? Why are you doing this?"
On the now-ended negotiations, Drescher said, "There was nothing there. It was insulting. ... You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect the contract to change too."
Following the union's strike announcement, the AMPTP on Thursday issued a statement saying, "AMPTP member companies entered the negotiations with SAG-AFTRA with the goal of forging a new, mutually beneficial contract."
The statement went on to say, "The AMPTP presented a deal that offered historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, and a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members.
"A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life. The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry."
The double-barreled SAG-AFTRA/WGA walkout marks the first time since 1960 that both unions have struck Hollywood at the same time.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The WGA, meanwhile, sent an email to its members shortly after the SAG- AFTRA strike declaration, saying, "We stand solidly behind our union siblings in SAG-AFTRA as they begin their work stoppage."
"The AMPTP has proven unwilling to meet the justifiable demands of actors and writers at the bargaining table in 2023," the WGA statement to its members said. "... SAG-AFTRA has supported the WGA from the start of our negotiations, joining our picket lines and rallies across the country every day writers have been on strike. We pledge to fully support SAG-AFTRA as they strike to get the contract they deserve."
Thursday's developments followed a flurry of 11th-hour activity on Tuesday, with SAG-AFTRA announcing it had agreed to a "last-minute request" by the AMPTP for federal mediation. But the union refused to again extend its existing labor contract past the 11:59 p.m. Wednesday negotiating deadline.
"We will not be distracted from negotiating in good faith to secure a fair and just deal by the expiration of our agreement," according to the union's Tuesday statement. "We are committed to the negotiating process and will explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal, however we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement."
The union also blasted a report that emerged earlier Tuesday in the trade publication Variety, suggesting that various Hollywood heavyweights -- including Disney CEO Bob Iger, Netflix's Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros./Discovery's David Zaslav -- had initiated the idea of federal mediation. According to the union, the story was published "before our negotiators were even told of the request for mediation."
SAG-AFTRA's contract was initially set to expire on June 30, but the union and the AMPTP agreed to an extension so they could continue talks. The actors union represents about 160,000 performers.
The actors' union is focusing on many of the same issues that pushed the WGA to call a strike on May 2, including calls for revised residual formulas for streaming content and protections against the use of artificial intelligence in film and TV production.
The actors union has not gone on strike since 1980. The WGA went out on strike for 100 days starting in 2007. If SAG-AFTRA calls for a strike, it would be a rare double-barreled labor action, effectively shutting down what little production was still occurring since the writers walked off the job.
Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP began on June 7.
The AMPTP has already reached a three-year contract deal with the Directors Guild of America. The pact was overwhelmingly ratified by DGA members on June 24.
The DGA-AMPTP deal includes a 12.5% salary increase over a three-year period for directors, plus a "substantial" increase in residuals for streaming content -- including a 76% increase in foreign residuals for the largest platforms and mutual confirmation that artificial intelligence is not a person and cannot replace the duties performed by DGA members.
That deal came after less than a month of negotiations, ahead of a June 30 expiration of the DGA's previous contract.
216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.