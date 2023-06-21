Exterior of Los Angeles City Hall placeholder
Photo by Jesus Sanchez

With the Writers Guild of America strike now in its eighth week and no end in sight, thousands of union members and supporters marched today from Pan Pacific Park to the La Brea Tar Pits, where they held a boisterous rally looking to stir support for picketers.

Representatives from the WGA West, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the Directors Guild of America and the Teamsters, among others, gathered at the park around 10 a.m. and then took part in a massive march to the Great Lawn at the Tar Pits.

