With the Writers Guild of America strike now in its eighth week and no end in sight, thousands of union members and supporters marched today from Pan Pacific Park to the La Brea Tar Pits, where they held a boisterous rally looking to stir support for picketers.
Representatives from the WGA West, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the Directors Guild of America and the Teamsters, among others, gathered at the park around 10 a.m. and then took part in a massive march to the Great Lawn at the Tar Pits.
Once there, the participants were serenaded by musical performers, and they cheered as various union leaders took to the stage to demand a fair contract and a return to the negotiating table by Hollywood studios.
"I owe a great deal of my career to the incredible writers that I have been so fortunate to work with," former DGA President Thomas Schlamme told the crowd. "... Their talent has not only been a gift to me but to the millions and millions of people they have reached with their stories."
He also called writers' efforts "a cash cow to the companies that were lucky enough to produce their work."
“We are #SAGAFTRAstrong in solidarity with the WGA… We can do this — TOGETHER!” At today's #WGAstrong rally in L.A., SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator @duncanci joined union leaders and members from all sectors of labor in #SOLIDARITY! 💪 #1u pic.twitter.com/QUR1gM8gjE— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) June 22, 2023
Picketing continues to be an almost-daily feature outside all the major Los Angeles-area studios, but to diminishing media attention. Today's rally was an attempt to again shine a spotlight on the writers' situation. The rally was the second multi-union event in which the WGA has participated since the walkout began, following a similar event in downtown L.A. on May 26.
The WGA's roughly 20,000 members walked off the job May 2 -- shuttering many scripted productions and also leaving thousands of other behind- the-scenes workers without a livelihood.
On June 4, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, reached a tentative three-year deal with the Directors Guild of America -- and on June 7, AMPTP began contract talks with SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors.
But there has been no word of any talks between the WGA and AMPTP.
The WGA is pushing for improvements on a variety of fronts, notably for higher residual pay for streaming programs that have larger viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard rate regardless of a show's success.
The union is also calling for industry standards on the number of writers assigned to each show, increases in foreign streaming residuals and regulations preventing the use of artificial intelligence technology to write or rewrite any literary material.
The AMPTP has pushed back against some of the WGA's demands, particularly around its calls for mandatory staffing and employment guarantees on programs.
"If writing needs to be done, writers are hired, but these proposals require the employment of writers whether they're needed for the creative process or not," the alliance said in a statement.
The use of artificial intelligence has also emerged as a major topic.
The WGA says it wants a ban on the use of AI, and contends the AMPTP has refused to even negotiate the issue. The AMPTP said the issue raises "important creative and legal questions" and requires "a lot more discussion, which we've committed to doing."
