Temperatures soared above 100 degrees in parts of the Los Angeles area today with more of the same expected Monday, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories.
The advisories were in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.
Some of today's highs:
Woodland Hills reached 104 degrees; a high of 102 was forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Reseda hit 106, with a high of 105 expected Monday.
Pasadena reached 101, with 102 expected on Monday.
Burbank was expected to reach 102 both days.
The temperature in downtown Los Angeles reached 92, with a high of 93 forecast for Monday.
Things were much more pleasant at area beaches. Santa Monica reached only 73 today, with a forecast of 76 for Monday.
The very warm and dry conditions will produce elevated fire weather conditions through the middle of the week, with brief critical conditions in the windiest areas, according to the NWS.
Temperatures are expected to drop slightly beginning Wednesday, and stay relatively mild heading into next weekend.
As usual during heat waves, forecasters urged people to drink plenty of fluids, seek out air conditioned spaces and check in on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.
A list of cooling centers in Los Angeles County can be found here. Information about cooling centers in the city of Los Angeles can be found by calling 311.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.