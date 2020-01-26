L.A. City Hall was illuminated in the colors of the Lakers -- purple and gold -- in memory of Kobe Bryant and the eight others who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas this morning.
“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved," Garcetti said in a statement. "He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Very sad day. I hope they knew Jesus and that Jesus knew them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.