City Hall in Lakers purple and gold

 Photo courtesy Mayor of Los Angeles

L.A. City Hall was illuminated in the colors of the Lakers -- purple and gold -- in memory of Kobe Bryant and the eight others who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas this morning.

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved," Garcetti said in a statement. "He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes." 

