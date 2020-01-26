L.A. City Hall was illuminated in the colors of the Lakers -- purple and gold -- in memory of Kobe Bryant and the eight others who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas this morning.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved," Garcetti said in a statement. "He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes."