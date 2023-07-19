LA Criminal Court building exterior

Los Angeles Criminal Court building.

The presiding judge of Los Angeles County's court system announced Tuesday the approval of a new set of bail schedules that will allow for the release of many people arrested for non-violent, non-serious felonies and misdemeanors before they are arraigned, saying a low-risk arrestee should not remain behind bars simply because they can't come up with the required bail.

"A person's ability to pay a large sum of money should not be the determining factor in deciding whether that person, who is presumed innocent, stays in jail before trial or is released," Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner said. "A low-risk arrestee should not be held in jail simply because they cannot post the necessary funds to be released pending arraignment."

