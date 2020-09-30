A heat advisory will be in effect through Friday in the Southland, where temperatures will climb into three-digit territory, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains, the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, L.A. County beach cities, Beverly Hills, metropolitan Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills until 8 p.m. Friday.

"Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur," warned the NWS in a statement. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

It added that children, senior or pets should never be left unattended in parked vehicles, eve, with windows open, as interior temperatures can quickly turn lethal.

Sunny skies were forecast everywhere in L.A. County today, along with highs of 89 in Avalon and on Mount Wilson; 93 at LAX; 99 in Palmdale and Lancaster; 101 in Downtown L.A. and San Gabriel; 102 in Saugus, Long Beach and Pasadena; 103 in Burbank; and 107 in Woodland Hills.

A cooling trend starts Friday.