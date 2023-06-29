Despite major investments in housing and intervention programs, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Los Angeles area continues to climb, according to recent figures.
The results of the most recent count of unhoused residents released today showing a 9% year-over-year increase in homelessness in the county, and a 10% jump in the city.
According to the results of the point-in-time count conducted in January, there were 75,518 people experiencing homelessness in the county, and 46,260 in the city of Los Angeles.
That's up from 69,144 in the county last year, and 41,980 in the city.
The figures continue a steady climb in the number of Southland homeless people over the past five years. In 2018, there were 52,765 homeless counted in the county, and 31,285 in the city.
"These results are disappointing," Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn said in a statement. "It is frustrating to have more people fall into homelessness even as we are investing hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and resources into efforts to bring people inside."
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, a joint powers authority coordinated by both the city and county of Los Angeles, coordinated the count, which was conducted between Jan. 24-26 across the county.
Volunteers worked in groups of four to count the number of unsheltered individuals, tents, vehicles and makeshift shelters in their census tract.
In a press conference this morning, CEO of LAHSA Va Lecia Adams Kellum stated the homeless count results "tell us what we already know -- that we have a crisis on our streets, and it's getting worse."
"The important thing to take away from today is that for the first time, the city, county and LAHSA are moving with urgency to house the people living in our streets," she added.
The rise in the county's homeless population coincides with increases in major cities across the United States, officials said.
Chicago and Portland saw double-digit increases of 57% and 20%. Several Southern California counties experienced increases larger than Los Angeles, including San Bernadino (+26%), San Diego (+22%), Kern (+22%) and Riverside (+12%).
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The number of unhoused people in interim housing held steady at 20,363 -- the rise in the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness coincided with the overall increase in the point-in-time count.
Some other findings:
- Black people experience homelessness at a rate far greater than their prevalence in the population.
- Latinos are the single largest group experiencing homelessness making up over 42% of the population.
- Approximately 30% of unhoused people self-reported experiencing substance use disorder and 25% of unhoused people self-reported experiencing a serious mental illness.
Mayor Karen Bass and County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath joined Kellum and discussed how they are addressing unsheltered homelessness.
"The data gathered in January represents the crisis our city faces," Bass said in a statement. "The challenge before us is vast but we will continue to work with urgency to bring Angelenos inside."
Bass previously announced that in the first six months of her administration, more than 14,000 people moved from L.A.'s streets to interim or permanent housing, with more than 4,300 obtaining permanent housing.
LAHSA officials noted that the point-in-time count does not reflect efforts to bring unhoused people inside by the city and county of Los Angeles.
Bass said the numbers reinforce the reality that more work to end unsheltered homelessness lies ahead.
In January, LAHSA officials stated that the one-time federal pandemic assistance programs ending could lead to more housing insecurity and fewer resources for re-housing systems to respond.
The city and county are on track to create approximately 8,200 affordable homes this year, but leaders recognize the need for more affordable housing.
LAHSA reported that it made 22,540 placements in 2022 in coordination with its partners.
Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.