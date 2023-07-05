Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Hundreds of hospitality workers who walked picket lines over the holiday weekend, targeting 19 Southern California hotels, were back on the job today, but union officials warned that more work stoppages could occur at any time.
Workers represented by the Unite Here Local 11 union went on strike Sunday, and picketing continued through the Fourth of July holiday at hotels in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Orange County and elsewhere.
The workers returned to their jobs today, but the union insisted that doesn't mean the strike is over. The union's Maria Hernandez said the first round of picketing targeted 19 hotel properties, but workers at 41 other properties are poised to walk off the job -- something she said could happen "at any moment."
In a statement, union officials said the holiday walkout "marks just the first wave of strikes and disruption by hotel workers across the region."
The contract between the hotels and the union expired at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, although the union reached a deal last week with the largest of its employers, the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles.
Contract agreements are unresolved with the remaining hotels.
Officials have said the hotels will remain open with management and other nonunion staff filling in.
There has been no word of any renewed contract talks between the union and the Coordinated Bargaining Group negotiating on behalf of the hotels.
Representatives for the hotels accused workers of being inflexible in their demands.
Attorney Keith Grossman of Hirschfeld Kraemer, one of two firms representing the hotel coalition, told the L.A. Times that employers have offered raises of $2.50 an hour in the first 12 months and $6.25 over four years. He said housekeepers at unionized hotels in Beverly Hills and downtown Los Angeles, who currently make $25 per hour, would get a 10% wage increase in 2024 and make more than $31 per hour by January 2027.
The workers are on strike "because the union is determined to have one," Grossman said.
Union officials said their 15,000 members -- range from cooks and dishwashers to bellhops and front desk agents -- earn $20 to $25 an hour. Negotiators are asking for an immediate $5 an hour raise and an additional $3 an hour in subsequent years of the contract along with improvements in health care and retirement benefits.
The union is also seeking to create a hospitality workforce housing fund.
