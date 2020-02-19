The Los Angeles City Council voted today explore a proposal to require landlords to apply for permits for renovations or demolition of residential buildings they own before serving tenants with notices to vacate.

A state law that went into effect at the beginning of the year caps annual rent increases at 5%, plus the local consumer price index. There are exemptions to the Tenant Protection Act, however, one of which allows landlords to serve notices to vacate to tenants in order to conduct major renovations.

Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price said the state law does not require the landlords to pull permits and show plans for their work prior to giving tenants notices to vacate, and his proposal would require them to do so.

"Renters have received notices to vacate stating that it was due to `substantial renovations,"' Price stated in his motion. "It is clear that landlords are using this loophole to get around the protections that were intended for renters under AB 1482."

The Long Beach City Council recently voted unanimously to implement a ban on notices to vacate dating back to Jan. 1.

"A lot of buildings are demolished just to get potential opposition out of the way, sometimes years before it's necessary, and I think this will protect hundreds of tenants and also protect some historic properties," Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz said.

The City Attorney's Office will now create a draft ordinance to be presented to the council.