The City Council took a major step today toward banning new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles, as well as to begin the amortization process necessary before phasing out existing oil and gas drilling.

Numerous old oil wells -- mostly dormant -- can be found on the southern fringe of Echo Park, which was once part of a large and active oil field more than a century ago. One well sprung an oil link several years ago while another had gone overlooked for several decades before being plugged up.

Council members unanimously approved a series of recommendations from its Budget and Finance Committee, including:

• Having the Department of City Planning and the City Attorney's Office draft an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and make extraction activities a nonconforming use in all areas of the city;

• Having the Los Angeles Office of Petroleum and Natural Gas Administration and Safety hire an expert to conduct an amortization period for existing wells, a prerequisite to decommissioning existing oil fields to allow the oil company to recoup its investment if it hasn't already; and

• Having the Los Angeles Office of Petroleum and Natural Gas Administration and Safety create a framework for plugging and remediating abandoned oil wells, which can leak hydrocarbons and methane, with the intention of having the oil companies bear the responsibility.

The ordinance to ban future oil drilling will have to come back for another vote of the City Council.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted last year to ban new oil and gas wells and phase out existing wells in unincorporated areas.

The city of Los Angeles has 26 oil and gas fields and about 5,274 oil and gas wells, according to the Department of City Planning. Seventeen drill sites are either active, idle or perform gas drill operations.

"There are oil and gas facilities in nearly every section of the 503 square miles of the city," Vincent Bertoni, director of the Department of City Planning, wrote in a Sept. 23 letter to the City Council Budget and Finance Committee.

Nearly one-third of Los Angeles' oil and gas wells exist outside drill sites and are dispersed throughout the city, Bertoni added, citing data by the California Geologic Energy Management Division.

"This is a momentous step forward for Los Angeles, and a clear message we are sending to Big Oil," Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, the chair of the City Council's Energy, Climate Change, Environmental Justice and River committee, said in a statement to City News Service.

Speaking before the vote Wednesday, O'Farrell said L.A.'s actions would be "a model for the nation and the world."

The potential ordinance to phase out existing oil drilling would rely heavily on the amortization study, according to the Department of Planning, which recommended in its report to the Budget and Finance Committee that the city move forward with the ordinance to ban future oil wells in the interim, because it doesn't require an amortization study.

Councilman Joe Buscaino, who represents Wilmington neighborhood, said before the vote:

"To say that the issue before us hits close to home for my district would be a serious understatement, colleagues. My district ... had the highest concentration of oil and gas wells in the city, with nearly 400 active well sites. In my district, we're at home to over 55% of the active sites citywide ... you can imagine the disruption that this would cause on a daily basis."

In response to a request for comment, the California Independent Petroleum Association sent City News Service a 2019 letter its CEO sent to Council President Nury Martinez opposing the city's efforts.

According to the letter, "increased setbacks and additional restrictions ... will devastate the vitality of the city of Los Angeles by: eliminating thousands of high-paying, middle-class jobs; costing the city tens of billions of dollars; relinquishing tens of millions of dollars in local tax revenues; raising the cost of living for all Angelenos; worsening the housing and homelessness crisis; and threatening the economy and the livelihoods of Angelenos by increasing dependence on unreliable foreign sources of oil."

Many community groups have lobbied Los Angeles to stop oil drilling, citing the harms it has on communities, which are disproportionately felt in working-class communities and communities of color.

"Communities in L.A. have demanded an end to urban oil drilling and for years have been denied," said Food & Water Watch Senior Organizer Jasmin Vargas.