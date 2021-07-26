A flash flood watch was in effect for parts of Los Angeles County today, stretching through Monday evening, the National Weather Service said.

The first measurable rain in months had dropped nearly a tenth of an inch in Downtown LA by this morning. That's not much but it was enough to rank this month as the third wettest July in L.A. since 1877

The watch affected the L.A. County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range; the San Gabriel Valley; and the Antelope Valley.'

The NWS said areas likely to be impacted included Lancaster, El Monte, East Los Angeles, Topatopa Peak, Reyes Peak, West Covina, Alhambra, Falling Springs, Pasadena, Pomona, Palmdale and Whittier.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms -- some capable of producing heavy downpours, with rainfall rates up to an inch per hour -- are possible, the NWS said.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. The NWS advised residents of affected areas to remain alert and follow directions of emergency preparedness officials.

