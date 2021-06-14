It isn't quite summer yet, but the L.A. area will find itself baking in summer-like heat this week, with triple-digit record temperatures anticipated in the valleys and mountains, while even downtown could reach up to 100.

The forecast is raising fears of heat-related illnesses, strain on the power grid and the possibility of brush fires that could quickly spread in the hot and dry conditions.

The National Weather Service has already issued excessive heat warnings that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 9 p.m. Wednesday evening across the bulk of the region, except for the coastal area stretching into downtown Los Angeles. In the Antelope Valley, the excessive heat warning will last from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 9 p.m. Friday.

The coastal area and downtown Los Angeles will be under a less severe excessive heat watch from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening, but even this part of town, which includes the Eastside, will see "dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s to around 100 degrees, especially inland and in the Hollywood Hills," according to the NWS.

Forecasters said the Antelope Valley could see temperatures ranging from 106 to 112 degrees during the heat wave, increasing the risk "for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

Mountain areas were forecast to bake in temperatures of 95 to 108 degrees, with the hottest conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The valleys could reach as high as 109 degrees.

The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, released a statement saying the agency "could take a number of actions to reduce demand and access additional energy."

The agency declared a "restricted maintenance operation" condition that will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday due to the forecasted high temperatures and demand. The declaration warns that all available resources will be needed to maintain supply, and calls on suppliers to defer scheduled maintenance on generators and transmission lines if possible.

"It is still too early to know the precise impact (the) high temperatures will have on the electricity grid," according to Cal-ISO. "But the ISO is closely monitoring conditions and the anticipated increase in demand for electricity and will issue additional public notifications as warranted."

If necessary, the ISO could issue a Flex Alert, which is a voluntary call for residents to conserve power during peak hours to reduce strain on the grid.

Also due to the heat wave, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an ozone advisory Monday through Saturday, predicting increased likelihood of poor air quality in many areas. Levels of ground-level ozone -- the predominant summertime pollutant -- are likely to reach unhealthy or higher air quality index levels throughout most of the Southland.

And, the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a Heat Alert starting Monday and ending Wednesday for West San Fernando Valley, East San Fernando Valley, East San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley and San Gabriel Valley -- reminding everyone in those regions to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with chronic medical conditions.

"While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets," said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis. "High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly."

County and city partners operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of free cooling centers. To find a location, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Check the Eastsider Weather Center for the latest updated local forecast.