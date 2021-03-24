Illegal dumping of trash, debris and hazardous items in Los Angeles' public areas increased 450% between 2016 and 2020, according to a report released today by the city controller.

"Businesses and individuals are illegally dumping thousands of tons of trash, debris and hazardous waste on our sidewalks and streets, lessening the quality of life nearby," said Controller Ron Galperin. "The city needs to do more to prevent neighborhoods, especially historically disadvantaged neighborhoods, from becoming dumpsites for scofflaws who either don't know or refuse to obey our illegal dumping laws."

According to Galperin's report, "Piling Up: Addressing L.A.'s Illegal Dumping Problem," the L.A. Bureau of Sanitation is struggling to keep up with the increasing amount of waste dumped on L.A. sidewalks, streets and alleyways, and the waste is making it unsafe for all Angelenos.

LA Illegal Dumping jumps 450% since 2016

The amount of solid waste picked up by sanitation crews increased from 9,200 tons in 2016 to 14,500 tons in the first eight months of 2020, according to the report.

Galperin said the city is not deterring people from dumping trash, and he's calling for urgent action to stop illegal dumping, including holding people who are doing it responsible for causing harm to local communities.

According to the report, the problems include:

• The L.A. Bureau of Sanitation's resources and staff are spread too thin because it is charged with handling illegal dumping and cleanups of homeless encampments, and as a result, the average time it took sanitation crews to respond to illegal dumping requests in 2020 was five days;

• The city only has 19 illegal dumping surveillance cameras throughout its 470 square miles and there is no comprehensive strategy for the city to enforce against illegal dumping; and

• There is little education to the public about the negative impacts of illegal dumping.

Illegal dumping fines & cleanups need to be increased

Galperin is recommending that the city:

• Increase the number of illegal dumping cleanup crews;

• Reorganize the Bureau of Sanitation' enforcement and investigations unit and add more surveillance cameras;

• Establish a working group tasked with coordinating enforcement against illegal dumping;

• Increase fines for people who are caught illegally dumping and increase oversight of commercial trash consumers and construction projects; and

• Create a public awareness campaign to educate the public on the impact that illegal dumping has on neighborhoods, and highlight free and low- cost trash disposal services.

The entire report can be read at lacontroller.com/illegaldumping.