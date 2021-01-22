On the heels of a week that brought dry conditions and Santa Ana winds, cold and wet weather will be moving into the L.A. area starting today, bringing a slight chance of rain and mountain snow.

National Weather Service forecasters said an upper-level low-pressure system will make its way into today, giving the region "very cool and unsettled weather" through the weekend.

The initial system will include a potential for some light rain, along with snow in higher elevations, through Saturday evening.

"At this time, (forecasters) do not anticipate this system to have a lot of moisture to work with," according to the NWS. "So, rainfall totals will not be too impressive, with most areas receiving under one-quarter inch of rainfall, with local amounts up to around one-half inch across the San Gabriel Mountains."

But the cold system will give the mountains a taste of winter. The snow level is expected to drop to about 5,000 feet Friday, then down to 4,000 feet Friday night and Saturday.

"So there could be some winter weather issues for the mountain passes, including the Grapevine area," according to the NWS.

The unsettled nature of the storm system could also mean potential thunderstorms on Saturday.

Forecaster said the weather should be calm Saturday night into Sunday, but by Sunday afternoon, another storm system will make its way into the area, bringing more light rain across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

"As for temperatures, expect a very cool weekend for all areas," forecasters said. "Afternoon temperatures will struggle in the 50s to lower 60s with cool overnight low temperatures."

Check the Eastsider Weather Center for the latest updated local forecast.